Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC is heading to Miami, Florida for a stacked PPV event UFC 287. On tap for this PPV event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best middleweight contenders in the UFC with champion Alex Pereira looking to defend his title for the first time against his arch-nemeses Israel Adesanya. We look at a great middleweight matchup between #14 Chris Curtis Jr. and #15 Kelvin Gastelum. Check out our UFC odds series for our Curtis-Gastelum prediction and pick.

Chris Curtis (30-9) is coming into the 40th professional fight of his career but only his 6th UFC fight. He had one of the longest roads to becoming a UFC fighter but he finally made the most of his opportunities. He is now 4-1 on the biggest stage and will look to get the biggest win of his career when he takes on former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) has not been doing well since that “almost” victory against the former champion Israel Adesanya. He has since gone 1-4 after that epic battle that’s been his claim to fame for a while now. He is looking to get back to the way he was when he was on the rise in the middleweight division and he will have stop the momentum that his opponent Chris Curtis has in the process.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC 287 Odds: Chris Curtis-Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Curtis: +108

Kelvin Gastelum: -138

Over (2.5 Rounds): -235

Under (2.5 Rounds): +180

How to Watch Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Chris Curtis Will Win

Chris Curtis is one of those fighters that just defy the odds. There are matchups where you think Curtis will be just overmatched and then he just outperforms our expectations and gets a big win. That is certainly something that can happen here against the slumping Kelvin Gastelum.

Curtis has some of the best counter boxing skills in the entire middleweight division. If Gastelum just makes this a kickboxing match and he is not able to stay at range with his kicks, Curtis will make him pay. The speed, accuracy, and power of the striking all side with Curtis so if he is able to keep that 100% takedown defense intact he can punish Gastelum and make that win no. 5 in the UFC.

Why Kelvin Gastelum Will Win

Kelvin Gastelum the former Ultimate Fighter winner really made a great run at the title and was so close to being the first to defeat Israel Adesanya. He ultimately fell short in that fight and couldn’t regain that momentum against some of the best fighters in the division.

When he was on, he was mixing his grappling with his striking very well. It then opened up the left bombs that would put people like former middleweight champion Michael Bisping asleep. So he still has the tools to be at the elite level but it’s up to him if he can regain that form and really put it on Chris Curtis on Saturday night.

Final Chris Curtis-Kelvin Gastelum Prediction & Pick

This fight is closely lined for a reason and that is because Kelvin Gastelum is still highly regarded as a top fighter in the division. While I still think he is a great fighter I think his best days are surely behind him. That takedown defense of Chris Curtis will be put to the test but he will pass it with flying colors and put a hurting on Gastelum to keep his winning ways going.

Final Chris Curtis-Kelvin Gastelum Prediction & Pick: Chris Curtis (+108)