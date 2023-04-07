The time has come and we’re set for the UFC 287 Co-Main Event. As the UFC returns to Miami for the first time in 20 years, fans will be treated to a spectacle in the co-main as one of their own takes the stage in this ranked Welterweight bout. Brazil’s 5th-ranked Gilbert “Durinho” Burns will take on 305’s own 11th-ranked Jorge Masvidal. There’s no telling what will happen, so don’t miss a second of the action as the main event follows! Check out our UFC odds series for our Burns-Masvidal prediction and pick.

Gilbert Burns is 21-5 in his MMA career and has gone 14-5 in his time with the UFC. Since 2020, he’s 4-2 with notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley, but lost to the division’s best in Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. Burns will look to once again cement himself as the next-in-line for an eventual title shot by disposing of Jorge Masvidal on a huge stage. Burns stands 5’10” with a 71-inch reach.

Jorge Masvidal is 35-16 in his long fighting career and has amassed a UFC record of 12-9. The “BMF” and former title challenger has spoken his opportunity into existence and will call for a title shot against Leon Edwards if he can beat 5th-ranked Burns. After a three fight win streak and a viral sensation KO over Ben Askren, Masvidal has lost his last three fights to opponents Kamaru Usman (2x) and Colby Covington. He’ll look for a win here as he aims for another title shot. Masvidal stands 5’11” with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 287 Odds: Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal Odds

Gilbert Burns: -530

Jorge Masvidal: +360

Over (2.5) rounds: +114

Under (2.5) rounds: -146

How to Watch Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7: 00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Gilbert Burns Will Win

Gilbert Burns hung tough with Khamzat Chimaev for five rounds in one of the best UFC fights you’ll ever see. In that fight, he lent himself to the moment and stood toe-to-toe with Chimaev on the feet. Burns showed a tremendous ability to stuff the takedowns and contend with Chimaev in the striking. After that fight, Burns mentioned how he wanted to get back to his jiu jitsu roots and really use his best skill in his fights moving forward. His next time out, Burns submitted Neil Magny in the first round with a technical arm triangle and made it look easy. He’ll have a world of grappling experience over Masvidal and can end this fight quickly if he can execute a submission on the ground.

Burns has shown a great chin in his last few fights, but that doesn’t mean he should be reckless when striking with Masvidal. Burns was dropped a number of times against Chimaev just a year ago, so it’ll be crucial for him not to take too many unnecessary shots. If he can keep his guard high and pressure Masvidal into a mistake on the feet, Burns should waste no time in seeking the takedown and chasing a submission. With the line heavily in his favor, odds makers are seeing this as the likeliest outcome for this bout.

Why Jorge Masvidal Will Win

Jorge Masvidal’s greatest strength is that he stays dangerous throughout the entire fight. He has a lifetime of fighting under his belt and needs to be unconscious to stop moving forward on his opponents. He’s one of the division’s crispest boxers and will have a significant advantage with his hands in this one. If Masvidal is able to walk forward and perform like he did against Darren Till in 2019, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to knock out Gilbert Burns. With the impending takedowns looming, don’t be surprised if Masvidal studied the tapes and comes out with something to counter the wrestling of Burns.

Masvidal has vocally called for a title shot following this victory, but has also mentioned that he’ll likely hang up the gloves if he loses his fourth-straight fight. With a number of sponsorships, side businesses, and Gamebred Boxing, Jorge Masvidal has effectively set himself up to never have to fight again. There’s a serious question about his motivation and if he’s going to go out on a loss, what better place to do it than in his hometown of Miami. Still, Gamebred doesn’t have it in him to quit easily, so look for Masvidal to turn back the clock with a vintage performance here.

Final Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal Prediction & Pick

The difference in the betting line should be the story for this fight. Gilbert Burns is in the gym training like he’s about to go to war and Jorge Masvidal is seemingly enjoying his time in the spotlight for what could be the last time in the UFC. It’s never a smart bet to count Gamebred out, but he’ll be overmatched if he can’t stuff a few takedowns in this one. For the prediction, we’ll go with Gilbert Burns to get the win by submission. However, don’t be surprised if Masvidal turns the tide with a few takedown defenses. It’ll be a scary sight for Burns once Masvidal starts pushing on the gas.

Final Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal Prediction & Pick: Gilbert Burns (-530); by Submission (+230)