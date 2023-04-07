Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC is heading to Miami, Florida for a stacked PPV event UFC 287. On tap for this PPV event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best middleweight contenders in the UFC with champion Alex Pereira looking to defend his title for the first time against his arch-nemeses Israel Adesanya. We look at a great bantamweight matchup between Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez. Check out our UFC odds series for our Rosas Jr.-Rodriguez prediction and pick.

Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) is the youngest fighter on the UFC roster at 18 years old. He was signed to the UFC at 17 after a dominant performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. He won his UFC debut in emphatic fashion with a first-round submission win. He now gets his crack at a main event spot against another young, hungry, up-and-coming prospect Christian Rodriguez.

Christian Rodriguez (8-1) got his claim to fame with a good win over Tracy Cortez’s brother Junior Cortez on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is now 1-1 in his UFC debut and now gets the biggest high-profile fight of his life as all eyes will be on them come Saturday night. Rodriguez will look to spoil the party of the youngin and get the big win on Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC 287 Odds: Raul Rosas Jr.-Christian Rodriguez

Raul Rosas Jr.: -250

Christian Rodriguez: +198

Over (2.5 Rounds): -118

Under (2.5 Rounds): -108

How to Watch Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

TV: ESPN+ PPV

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Raul Rosas Jr. Will Win

Raul Rosas Jr. is looking like the real deal at just the tender age of 18 years old. He now gets a huge spot opening the main card against another hungry prospect in Christian Rodriguez. Everyone has had questions about what would happen if he would fight someone with experience. Well, he passed that test with flying colors in each of his last two fights.

He is still so young so that means he is always evolving after every fight and we can honestly see the best version of Rosas Jr. in this fight. Seeing as Rosas Jr.’s strengths are Rodriguez’s glaring weakness it could be an easy night if he is able to get this fight to the mat.

Why Christian Rodriguez Will Win

Christian Rodriguez got a great win in his second fight against Joshua Weems. He was able to beat Weems in every aspect of the fight which he then finished him with an anaconda choke. He has some next-level power and quickness that you normally don’t see from a young fighter with not a ton of experience.

He has a legitimate chance to put Rosas Jr.’s lights out if he can sprawl and brawl in this matchup. He has shown the ability to get back to his feet when taken down so that will be the key here for him to keep his winning ways going Saturday night in Miami.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Christian Rodriguez Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to kick off the main card. The hype train that is Raul Rosas Jr. will be put to the test against another young and hungry prospect Christian Rodriguez. Ultimately, Rodriguez will have his moments early until Rosas Jr. is able to get his grappling going. That is when he will either be able to get the submission win or ride out the dominant position for the majority of the fight.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Christian Rodriguez Prediction & Pick: Raul Rosas Jr. (-260)