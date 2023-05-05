UFC 288 action will be live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as fight fans are treated to a stacked pay-per-view card to kick off the summer months. We’re here to bring you another prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Detroit’s Khaos Williams will square off against the debuting Rolando Bedoya of Peru. Check out our UFC odds series for our Williams-Bedoya prediction and pick.

Khaos Williams is 13-3 as a professional and has gone 4-2 inside the UFC. He’s had to face some stiff competition in his first few years with the promotion and has key wins over Matthew Semelsberger and Miguel Baeza. Williams lost his last fight to Randy Brown in a split decision that could have gone in either direction. He’ll look to leave it out of the judges’ hands and finish emphatically this time around. Williams stands 6’0″ and has a 77-inch reach.

Rolando Bedoya is 14-1 overall and will be making his UFC debut in this PPV spot. He’s a 7-1 FFC prospect out of Peru and has shown an exciting skill set that matchmakers believe will translate well to the big stage. Though raw, Bedoya shows a ton of potential in refining his game and is being given a huge test in his debut fight. He’s also on the shortlist of fighters representing Peru in the UFC. Bedoya stands 5’11” with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Khaos Williams-Rolando Bedoya Odds

Khaos Williams: -325

Rolando Bedoya: +250

Over (1.5) rounds: -110

Under (1.5) rounds: -116

How to Watch Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Khaos Williams Will Win

Khaos Williams fights like his name suggests, but he’s been able to dial back his wildness in exchange for a more methodical game plan. When he closes the distance, Williams throws huge haymakers and often lands through opponents’ arm guards. He has very fast hands but typically leaves himself open when swinging wildly. He’s done a good job of being more defensive, but his fight against Randy Brown indicated that he still has some work to do with avoiding strikes.

Williams will have the significant edge in experience here as the more seasoned fighter. He’s very strong in the clinch and likes to press opponents against the cage. A game plan like this could frustrate the debuting Bedoya, so look for Williams to dig deep in his bag of tricks and show some veteran prowess here. If Williams can hurt Bedoya, he should look to immediately close the distance and finish as quickly as possible. Williams will have to be aware of the power coming back his way, but should snatch this victory if he’s the more patient fighter.

Why Rolando Bedoya Will Win

Rolando Bedoya is still a very raw talent at this point of his career. Clearly the UFC has a lot of confidence in him considering they’re giving him such solid opposition and believe that he could shine on the big stage given the opportunity. He has very heavy hands and likes to rain on opponents with punches and elbows. His defense is still a work in-progress as he tends to get hit more often than his opponent. Bedoya will have to shake off any debut jitters and be mindful of not expending his gas tank too early.

Bedoya will have the confidence in being able to spend some time away from bouts ahead of his debut to prepare and refine his skills. He’s training at Charles Oliveira’s gym Chute Boxe in Brazil, so there’s reason to believe he’ll come out hot in this one. If he can stun Khaos Williams early and surprise with his aggressiveness, he could be able to pull off an upset as the heavy dog. He’ll have a great chance if he can utilize his kicks and hinder the mobility of Williams, but he’ll have to keep his hands up and be better about covering up during exchanges.

Final Khaos Williams-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick

Khaos Williams has the big edge here in being the more experienced fighter and the betting odds reflect it. He’ll have a big advantage in the striking department and should win this fight if he is mindful defensively. It’ll come down to which fighter can protect themselves more efficiently and Williams certainly has been better about doing so in previous fights. Bedoya’s best chance here will be finding an aggressive takedowns and chasing a quick submission. Debuting fighters have had a lot of luck on these recent cards – let’s take a chance with Bedoya to win by submission. Otherwise, he’s probably getting KO’d by Williams.

Final Khaos Williams-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick: Rolando Bedoya by Submission (+1000)