Beneil Dariush not only plans on beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 — he also plans on outgrappling him too.

Dariush takes on the former champion in a lightweight title eliminator in the co-main event of UFC 289 which takes place Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The 34-year-old already revealed that the UFC gave him their word that he would get a title shot if he won, which would make it an impressive nine wins in a row.

And confidence is extremely high for Dariush right now, especially as he is excited about grappling Oliveira, the fighter with the most submissions in UFC history.

But that's not all — Dariush also believes he outgrapples Oliveira in just about every scenario.

“Yeah, because I started out in grappling,” Dariush told Submission Radio when asked why he was pumped about grappling with Oliveira. “I was a young grappler and I was coming up in the ranks, and Charles Oliveira, [I] had never even heard of him in grappling.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But, I first noticed him in MMA. But in terms of grappling, I think if we competed, either 10 out of 10 or 9 out of 10 times, I'd beat him in grappling. I think he's very good at grappling, but we wouldn't be in the same ballpark.”

It's a bold take, even though Dariush is a high-level grappler himself. He certainly expects the fight to go on the ground at some point during the fight and when it does, he plans on backing his words up.

“I mean, yeah, of course I'm gonna show it,” he added. “There's no fight with Charles Oliveira where grappling doesn't take place, and I think somewhat with me as well.

“So, of course I'm gonna grab him and then we're gonna know what life's all about.”

UFC 289 is headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.