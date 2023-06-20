The UFC 293 pay-per-view event is starting to take shape.

The numbered event takes place Sept. 10 in Sydney, Australia, and is expected to be headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

His opponent will be determined at UFC 290 next month as former champion Robert Whittaker takes on Dricus Du Plessis with the winner expected to have a quick turnaround and challenge Adesanya for his 185-pound title in the UFC 293 headliner.

That was pretty much the only major fight we knew of taking place on the card — until now.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC is finalizing a flyweight bout between former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.

New Zealand's Kara-France is coming off a contentious split decision defeat to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74 earlier this month — with the judges' verdict costing him as much as $100,000.

“It’s a tough one when you’re looking at it, at my career right now. That cost me 100 grand,” Kara-France said a few days after the setback. “That loss cost me my ranking, number three in the world where winning this fight would have just put me right back in with [Brandon] Royval to fight for the number one contender. It puts me right back into where I want to be.”

With his loss to current champion Brandon Moreno last July, Kara-France is now on a two-fight winning streak. However, two wins at the least should see him earn another shot, especially as he was on a three-fight winning streak prior to the Moreno fight.

However, he will have to stop former RIZIN star Manel Kape who is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

After a poor start to this UFC career with two decision defeats, Kape has bounced back with wins over Ode' Osbourne, Zhalgas Zhumagulov and David Dvorak, with two of those coming by way of knockout.

One would imagine a win over Kara-France would not only be the biggest of Kape's UFC career, but put him right in the title mix as a fresh, new contender for the 125-pound title.

Moreno, meanwhile, defends his flyweight crown against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290 which takes place July 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's fair to say Adesanya as well as Kara-France and Kape will be glued to their screens for their own reasons when it takes place next month.