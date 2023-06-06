Kai Kara-France suffered more than just a defeat against Amir Albazi.

The New Zealander was controversially outpointed by Albazi in the UFC Vegas 74 headliner this past weekend. Despite the flyweight contest being a competitive affair, many in the combat sports world felt Kara-France did enough to win.

However, two of the three judges thought differently as Albazi ended up winning a split decision and earning the biggest victory of his career in the process.

As for Kara-France, he suffered his second defeat in a row and with that, he also missed out on $100,000 as well as a chance to get right back into title contention.

“It’s a tough one when you’re looking at it, at my career right now. That cost me 100 grand,” Kara-France said on The MMA Hour (via Jedi Goodman). “That loss cost me my ranking, number three in the world where winning this fight would have just put me right back in with [Brandon] Royval to fight for the number one contender.It puts me right back into where I want to be.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kara-France's last outing prior to Albazi was a TKO defeat to Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title.

With this setback, he will now likely require two or three wins before potentially challenging for the 125-pound title again, especially as Moreno has since gone on to unify the titles and become undisputed champion.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya — a teammate of Kai Kara-France — notably tweeted his frustration about the judges following the event.

“I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f**k it up!,” Adesanya wrote. “How many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, [of] their money, their livelihood for their family. F**k them c**ts.”