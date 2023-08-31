Charles Oliveira will dial back on the trash talk ahead of his rematch with Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira will look to become a two-time lightweight champion when he challenges Makhachev in the UFC 294 headliner taking place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. Going into their first fight, the usually humble Oliveira was very emotional and uncharacteristically, took part in plenty of trash talk with Makhachev.

In the end, it didn't work out and Oliveira plans on not making that mistake again this time around.

“That’s the only fight I talked crap, the fight against Islam,” Oliveira said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “I made a mistake. I won’t make that mistake again. We can only make mistakes once in life. When you make a mistake once, you can’t do it a second time, otherwise you’ll go down nonstop. I won’t do it again.

“If you look at all of my fights, you’ll see that night I didn’t fight 10 percent of what I can do. Not a hater, not an analyst that is constantly saying crap, but people that understand fighting. If you watch everything I’ve said for all my fights, the only one where I’ve [gone outside my norm] a little bit and said some things, talked some crap, was the one against Islam, and I won’t make that mistake again.”

The rematch will be almost a year to the day “Do Bronx” was submitted by Makhachev in their vacant lightweight title fight last year in Abu Dhabi. Initially, Oliveira claimed he couldn't make it to October. However, it was all a ploy to get the UFC to move the fight to Brazil in November.

While that didn't happen as Oliveira expected, the Brazilian — who has won 12 of his last 13 fights — remains confident he can beat Makhachev even in enemy territory.

“Last time he said he was ready and wanted to fight here [in Brazil], and I said it was bulls**t,” Oliveira said. “They never wanted to do the fight here, and it’s proven once again.

“A lot of people say I need to work on my mental game to be able to fight and win [in Abu Dhabi]. Many people are saying I’m not ready for this fight. I was on the road right now and saw a video of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and ‘Benny,’ all saying they would beat me [for our past fights], and you all saw what happened. There’s no point saying, ‘I’ll do this and I’ll do that.’ Let it all happen. I want to be myself on October 21, I want to be cool and close to people that really love me.”

Charles Oliveira is coming off a first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush in June. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is coming off a close unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkanovski in April.