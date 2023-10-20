The night is finally here as we'll see a monumental UFC 294 fight card from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The UFC did all it could to salvage this fight card after a number of cancellations and fans will be treated to a spectacle nonetheless. 26 fighters will weigh in ahead of their respective bouts as we take a look at some of the betting odds for this card. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 294 Best Underdog and Prop picks.

The Main Event is set to feature a Lightweight Title rematch between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. After No. 1 lightweight contender Charles Oliveira pulled out due to injury, Volkanovski stepped in on two week's notice to save the Main Event and try to redeem himself against Makhachev. While Volkanovski look to become the fifth double-champ in MMA history, Islam Makhachev will look to bury this rivalry and take his spot as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

The Co-Main Event will feature No. 1 Welterweight contender and former champion Kamaru Usman taking on No. 4 contender Khamzat Chimaev. Paulo Costa was originally slated to fight Chimaev, but suffered an infection shortly after having surgery. Kamaru Usman takes this fight on the heels of his second loss to Leon Edwards just six months ago. Chimaev, on the other hand, has been hungry for a fight following his quick win over Kevin Holland a year ago. The winner of this fight is almost guaranteed a title shot.

When looking at the betting lines, we see a lot of lopsided numbers due to last minute spots, debuts, etc.. We may have trouble finding reasonable prices on some of these fighters, so take a look at some of our best underdog and prop picks for UFC 294 to cash in on some plus money bets.

UFC 294 Best Underdog and Prop picks

UFC Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Abu Azaitar (+205) vs. Sedriques Dumas

Since his last defeat to Marc-Andre Barriault back in 2021, Abu Azaitar hasn't seen much action inside of the octagon. He was slated to fight Sedriques Dumas back in March, but had to withdraw from the fight due to personal reasons. At 37 years old, he's not getting any younger in the fight game and he's having trouble staying active. The bright side, however, is that Azaitar has more experience than his opponent here and will be fighting closer to home in Abu Dhabi. Dumas is still a very fresh prospect and while he shined in his last performance, showed that he still has some developmental holes in his game. If Azaitar is able to get Dumas on his back and make him uncomfortable, he could control this fight with his top pressure alone. With the sizable discrepancy in the grappling, Abu Azaitar doesn't seem like a bad 2-to-1 underdog.

Anshul Jubli Wins by KO/TKO (+240) vs. Mike Breeden

In his debut fight back in March, Anshul Jubli exploded onto the scene as a UFC-ready prospect and the first active fighter out of India. He'll be much closer to home for this fight and he'll be in a massive spot following his debut win. Jubli is very big for the weight class and does a great job on the ground when he's in control. He keeps active with his ground-and-pound and he's always looking to land a big shot on the feet. While Mike Breeden has seen the much better competition thus far, he's lost all three of his UFC fights and was knocked out in two of them. This could prove to be another tough test for Breeden as Jubli comes in as the bigger man with more momentum. While he's fought to decision before, I expect Anshul Jubli to go out and try to finish this fight.

Johnny Walker (+270) vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev is coming into this fight off a very strange performance in which him and Jan Blachowicz fought towards a draw. Judges at home were all over in their scorecards for the fight, but neither fighter was able to land any big moment in the fight. Ankalaev actually got torn up with leg strikes and was barely walking out of the octagon after the fight. Johnny Walker, on the other hand, has been on a very impressive three-fight winning streak and has really dialed his game in from what it used to be. If he can stay contained and measured, he should be able to throw more at Ankalaev than Blachowicz was able to. Johnny Walker is also willing to try finishing the fight in more ways, so don't be shy to take a chance on him with the plus money here.

Alexander Volkanovski (+205) vs. Islam Makhachev

While many may think this is a sure-win for Islam Makhachev, the betting lines from the first fight will indicate a much closer scrap this time around. Volkanovski was more than a +300 underdog in the first fight and arguably did enough to win in many fans' eyes. This time, he won't have the luxury of a full camp behind him, but that's not to say that Volk hasn't been preparing for this fight internally. He looks to be in great shape and he should have some confidence knowing how close he was to victory the first time around. If Volkanovski can continue to defend the wrestling and scramble his way out, he should have enough tools to figure Makhachev out on the feet again. His biggest weapon is his pace and cardio, so it'll be crucial to see how hard Volkanovski is willing to go knowing he hasn't had a full camp. Still, putting your money on one of the all-time greats is never a bad bet.