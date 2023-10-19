We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for this monumental UFC 294 card from Abu Dhabi as we turn our attention towards the Featherweight (145 lb) Division for this next fight. Rising contenders Nathaniel Wood of England and Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan will square off in this Preliminary bout. Check out our UFC odds series for our Wood-Naimov prediction and pick.

Nathaniel Wood (19-5) has gone an impressive 7-2 in the UFC since 2018. After dropping tough fights to John Dodson and Casey Kenney, Wood has bounced back in a big way and notched consecutive victories in his last three fights. With recent unanimous decision victories over Charles Rosa, Charles Jourdain, and Andre Fili, Wood will look for his fourth impressive win in a row. He stands 5'6″ with a 69-inch reach.

Muhammad Naimov (9-2) has gone 1-0 in this UFC so far after surprisingly getting an opportunity after dropping his bout on Contender Series. He stepped in on short notice for his debut and came in as a +350 betting underdog against a tough opponent in Jamie Mullarkey. Naimov stunned fans with his hands and notched the KO victory in the second round. He'll look to capitalize on the opportunity and take down another big-name opponent. Naimov stands 5'9″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Nathaniel Wood-Muhammad Naimov Odds

Nathaniel Wood: -332

Muhammad Naimov: +260

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

How to Watch Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Nathaniel Wood Will Win

Nathaniel Wood has really found a home in his game plan and it's been working for him seamlessly over the last three fights. He has an extremely defensive striking game and his output doesn't waver because of it. He does a great job of keeping his head off of the center-line and he throws consistent boxing combinations to the head and body. Wood shines with his wrestling and does a great job of negating everything for his opponents on the ground. If he can land the takedown and find himself in top position, he can easily keep Naimov down and work his ground-and-pound for a whole round. Look for Wood to be supremely confident in his grappling during this fight.

To win here, Nathaniel Wood can't make the mistake of underestimating a guy like Naimov. There will be heavy shots coming back his way, so look for Wood to ease his way inside as he relies on his footwork for movement. Naimov hasn't been tested in a full three-round environment, so expect Wood to try and drag him into deep water. With his last three wins coming by unanimous decision, Nathaniel Wood will undoubtedly be the fresher fighter if we see this go all three rounds.

Why Muhammad Naimov Will Win

Muhammad Naimov stunned a lot of people with his knockout win over Jamie Mullarkey and he instantly made a name for himself by doing so. He'll be facing another dangerous prospect in Nathaniel Wood, but it'll be interesting to see how Naimov handles the cut down to 145 pounds. He typically fights at lightweight, but his stocky frame could mean that his power will transfer well to the smaller weight class. We saw what he can do with his hands against Jamie Mullarkey – if he can open up the same way and get Wood to drop his hands with body shots, he could have another chance to stun as the underdog here.

Naimov looks to be a much more developed fighter from his appearance on DWCS and his maturation will have to continue against another more-skilled opponent. Muhammad Naimov will have success in this fight if he's able to march forward and pressure Wood from the opening bell. His opponent tends to start slow and set up attacks through the first round, so coming out aggressively and bringing the fight to Wood could pay off for Naimov here. Still, he'll need a solid combination of strikes to ensure a knockout over Wood's solid chin.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Muhammad Naimov Prediction & Pick

This should prove to be a very competitive fight for as long as both guys can keep their gas tanks. This will be Naimov's first time cutting down to 145, so it'll be interesting to see how the cut affects his cardio in the cage. If he can land clean on a few of his power shots, we know what he can do to even the most solid chin.

However, Nathaniel Wood is built for this type of fight and if he's smart, he'll play a defensive game while Naimov is still fresh and turn the gas up once his opponent starts to waver. If Nathaniel Wood is sound defensively and fights a technical bout, he should come out on top with another decision win.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Muhammad Naimov Prediction & Pick: Nathaniel Wood (-332); Wins in Round 3 (+1100)