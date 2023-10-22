UFC 294 has come and gone and it delivered on all levels as expected. We saw some fighters emerge as contenders and then we saw some fighters solidify themselves as the best in the world which is exactly what Islam Makhachev did when he stunned Alexander Volkanovski knocking him out in the first round.

“He’s a real champion. He’s gonna fight all fight long, he’s never gonna give up.” Islam Makhachev on Alexander Volkanovski pic.twitter.com/8GOBXv6mz0 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 21, 2023

Islam Makhachev was getting ready to face off against Charles Oliveira who had to withdraw due to a gash above his right eye. The UFC then gave a call to Alexander Volkanovski who couldn't say no to the opportunity of becoming champ-champ so he jumped at the chance on just 10 days' notice. While many believe that could have been the deciding factor as to why Volkanovski lost this matchup, they still can't take away what Makhachev was able to do that no one in the UFC was able to accomplish and that is put away one of the greatest fighters in the history of the UFC.

Volkanovski has now lost two consecutive fights for the first time in his professional MMA career and was finished for the first time in his UFC career. Knowing Volkanovski, he will be looking to get back in there as soon as possible to get this one back and back down in his rightful weight class where he is king in the featherweight division. Let's take a look at what could be next for the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has staked his claim as the next contender for the featherweight division after winning all six of his fights in the UFC and most recently defeating Josh Emmett former interim featherweight title challenger. He has been a dominant force since stepping foot inside the octagon and he is currently undefeated as a professional mixed martial artist. Of his six wins in the UFC, four of them have come inside the distance which makes him a prominent threat to dethrone the king of the featherweight division Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski can't take this fight in January at UFC 297, which is where this fight is rumored to happen if he isn't at 100% physically and mentally. This is a very dangerous fight for Volkanovski to take if he isn't completely healed after taking the first knockout loss of his UFC career. Topuria is a fighter that can win anywhere this fight takes place whether it's on the feet where he has four knockouts in his career and just put on a clinic against Josh Emmett. He also has the ability to submit anyone as he is a high-level black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has eight submissions on his resume. This however would be the best fight for Volkanovski to stake his claim as the best featherweight fighter in the history of the UFC and arguably in the sport.

Max Holloway

Looking at the featherweight division and how it's shaking up, the only two featherweight contenders worthy of a title shot are a longtime veteran of the division Max Holloway, and surging prospect Ilia Topuria. Many don't believe in giving fighters not one, not two, but three to redeem themselves for a chance at reclaiming the featherweight championship. Holloway's only losses in the last four years have come against none other than the fighter who has been at the top of the division for a while now Alexander Volkanovski.

He has been able to beat all of the up-and-coming fighters who have been looking to get that big win on their resume to get that coveted title shot. Holloway has made contenders like Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, and Calvin Kattar look like they are not worthy of a title shot. It's going to come to a point where it's going to be hard to deny Max Holloway from yet another title shot no matter who is the featherweight champion at the time. Much like Volkanovski, Holloway has beaten everyone in the featherweight division and there is no one left for him to beat other than Volkanovski at this point in his career.

It's going to be up to Volkanovski to choose his path after suffering his second consecutive loss of his UFC career. He will most likely take the little amount of time needed to get back into fighting shape just so he can right his wrongs and get the taste of defeat out of his mouth. It will be interesting to see what Volkanovski chooses next but it sure will be a good one no matter who is facing off against next.