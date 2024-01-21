UFC 297 continues with a dominant performance in the strawweight division by Gillian Robertson as she gets the TKO victory over Polyana Viana.

In a thrilling matchup at UFC 297, Gillian Robertson showcased her exceptional ground game and secured a dominant TKO victory over Polyana Viana in the second round. The fight, which took place in the women's flyweight division, was a display of Robertson's technical prowess and determination inside the octagon.

Gillian Robertson with a shutdown TKO 💪#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/oQM7Fef7Mp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

From the opening bell, Robertson wasted no time in asserting her dominance. She quickly closed the distance and engaged Viana in the clinch, where she was able to showcase her superior grappling skills. As the round progressed, Robertson's relentless pressure and control on the ground became evident, as she seamlessly transitioned into mount position, putting Viana in a precarious situation.

In the second round, Robertson continued to impose her will, securing the mount once again and unleashing a barrage of strikes that left Viana unable to defend herself. The referee had no choice but to step in and stop the fight, declaring Robertson the winner by TKO. It was a statement victory for Robertson, highlighting her evolution as a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

Following her impressive performance, Robertson expressed her satisfaction with the win and emphasized the hard work she had put into her training camp. She credited her team for preparing her to execute her game plan effectively and extended her respect to Viana for stepping into the cage. Robertson's poise and confidence in her post-fight interview reflected her growing stature in the women's strawweight division.

With this victory, Robertson has undoubtedly positioned herself as a formidable contender in the women's strawweight division. Her combination of high-level grappling and improved striking make her a challenging matchup for any opponent in the weight class. As she looks to climb the ranks, it will be intriguing to see who the UFC matches her up against next.