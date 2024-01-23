At UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva lost her first title shot via unanimous decision to Raquel Pennington, we take a look at what's next for the bantamweight contender.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s title loss against Raquel Pennington at UFC 297 was a highly anticipated matchup that showcased the skill and determination of both fighters. The fight, which took place in the bantamweight division, ended with Pennington securing a hard-earned victory over Silva to obtain the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

Raquel Pennington is the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion 🏆 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/tbcRpSBoOr — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 21, 2024

The bout began with both fighters showing a strong sense of urgency, looking to establish their dominance early on. Silva, known for her aggressive striking and submission game, came out with a flurry of strikes, aiming to put pressure on Pennington. However, Pennington, a seasoned veteran with a well-rounded skill set, remained composed and effectively countered Silva’s attacks.

As the fight progressed, Pennington’s experience and strategic approach became evident. She was able to control the distance and land significant strikes, causing damage to Silva. Despite Silva’s relentless pursuit, Pennington showcased her defensive prowess and countered with precise striking and clinch work.

Pennington’s victory can be attributed to her ability to weather Silva’s early onslaught and implement her game plan effectively. Her experience and composure under pressure were key factors in overcoming Silva’s aggressive approach. On the other hand, Silva’s performance, while valiant, exposed vulnerabilities in her striking defense and takedown resistance, which Pennington capitalized on to secure the win. As for Silva, this loss serves as a learning experience, and she will likely regroup and come back stronger as she continues her journey. We take a look at what could be next for the bantamweight contender.

Ketlen Vieira

After her title loss at UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva should consider facing Ketlen Vieira in her next bout. Both fighters have showcased their skills in the bantamweight division, making this potential matchup an exciting prospect for MMA fans.

Silva, despite her loss to Raquel Pennington, has proven to be a formidable contender with her aggressive striking and submission game. On the other hand, Vieira’s recent dominant decision victory demonstrates her resilience and ability to compete at a high level.

A fight between Silva and Vieira would not only be a compelling stylistic matchup but also a crucial opportunity for Silva to bounce back and for Vieira to make a statement in the division and both attempt to put themselves right back into the title mix. Silva’s tenacity and Vieira’s well-rounded skill set could lead to an intense and closely contested battle inside the Octagon.

Irene Aldana

After her title loss at UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva should consider facing Irene Aldana in her next bout. Both fighters are ranked in the top echelons of the bantamweight division, and a matchup between them would be a compelling and significant contest for the division.

Aldana, despite a recent loss to Amanda Nunes, has proven to be a tough and skilled competitor in the division as she got back on track with a 2023 fight-of-the-year candidate with Karol Rosa. On the other hand, Silva’s aggressive striking and submission game have made her a formidable contender.

Furthermore, with the bantamweight division being highly competitive and filled with top-tier talent, every fight is a significant step towards the championship. A matchup between Silva and Aldana would undoubtedly be a pivotal moment in the division, with the winner potentially positioning themselves for a title shot in the near future.

Miesha Tate

Mayra Bueno Silva’s loss at UFC 297 stung. The Brazilian firecracker fell short in her bid for 135 gold, but her performance shouldn’t be relegated to the shadow of Raquel Pennington’s victory. It might have just paved the path for an even more intriguing bout, Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate.

The two were scheduled to meet in 2023 but an injury forced Tate to withdraw from the bout. That set up the title fight for Silva and subsequently set up Tate’s fight against Julia Avila whom she dominated for a decision victory. Neither fighter enjoys dwelling on losses. Bueno Silva needs a statement win to erase the bitter taste of defeat and reassert herself as a title contender. Tate, coming off a great win to end 2023, would relish the opportunity to silence any doubters who question her continued relevance. This fight isn’t just about rankings, it’s about proving something to themselves and the world.

In a division hungry for new narratives, Bueno Silva vs. Tate ticks all the boxes. It’s a match with unresolved scores, a clash of contrasting styles, a platform for redemption, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Let’s give the fans what they want, and let them settle their unfinished business once and for all.