Alexander Volkanovski is coming off devastating loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 we take a look at what's next for the former featherweight champ.

A somber silence fell over the Honda Center as Ilia Topuria celebrated his improbable victory. Alexander ‘The Great' Volkanovski, the man seemingly etched into MMA history as the unbeatable featherweight tasted defeat for the first time in his division.

The early exchanges seemed to suggest another masterclass from Volkanovski. His jab and leg kicks controlled the range, frustrating Topuria. Yet, the Georgian challenger possessed a simmering aggression that threatened to disrupt the champion. Tempers flared as the trash-talking Topuria goaded the composed Volkanovski.

The finish came in the second round, a devastating blur of violence. Topuria unleashed a ferocious flurry, battering Volkanovski backward toward the cage. A perfectly timed right hand exploded against the champion's jaw, turning out the lights in an instant.

For Volkanovski, the loss marks a crushing setback after years of utter dominance. He had risen to the pinnacle of the sport, seemingly untouchable within the featherweight ranks. However, the sport of MMA is notoriously unpredictable, and Topuria has proven that no dynasty lasts forever.

Volkanovski will undoubtedly regroup and demand a rematch, hungry to regain his throne. For the former champion, the road back to gold has just become undeniably steeper, while the young, dynamic Ilia Topuria begins his own chapter of championship legend. Let's see what could potentially be next for the former featherweight champion.

Ilia Topuria Rematch

Alexander Volkanovski's shocking dethroning at the hands of the surging Ilia Topuria has sent shockwaves through the MMA world. Many believed the former featherweight king's run of dominance would last far longer. Now, amidst the chaos of a new champion's ascension, a compelling case emerges for an immediate Volkanovski-Topuria rematch.

While Topuria's performance was masterful, the fight's circumstances demand further scrutiny. Volkanovski was coming off a grueling title fight against Islam Makhachev just four months prior. This short turnaround, coupled with the brutal knockout loss, raises questions about ‘The Great's' physical and mental state heading into the contest.

More importantly, Volkanovski's legacy as one of the sport's all-time best at featherweight cannot be erased by a single loss, especially at less than full strength. Prior to the recent setbacks, he ruled the division with iron-clad authority, amassing a legendary win streak punctuated by victories over all-time greats like Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

An immediate rematch grants Volkanovski the opportunity to not only avenge his loss and regain his title but to do so while questions of diminished capacity linger. Additionally, Topuria's rise demands further testing under the unique intensity a Volkanovski fight brings.

A Volkanovski-Topuria sequel is more than simple revenge, it's a battle to restore divisional order and answer lingering questions. The time is now for these two warriors to lock horns once more and deliver a definitive conclusion to a saga far from over.

Beneil Dariush

A new era washes over the UFC featherweight scene following Ilia Topuria's stunning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski. Though a devastating loss, it could ignite the Australian legend's ascent to a new level of greatness, in the lightweight division.

Volkanovski's dominance at 145lbs is undeniable, leaving few fresh challenges. A move to lightweight presents a compelling test and the opportunity to etch his name alongside UFC titans who've held titles in multiple divisions. It's a move befitting his competitive fire and undeniable skills

A showdown with Beneil Dariush, one of the lightweight division's most skilled and underrated contenders, looms as the ideal debut. Dariush showcases elite grappling and ever-improving striking. A victory over Dariush would catapult Volkanovski into immediate title contention.

Beyond the sporting challenge, a Volkanovski-Dariush matchup carries deeper intrigue. Both fight with immense heart and technical prowess, promising a clash of styles likely to produce fireworks. With the featherweight landscape in flux, this feels like the ideal time for Volkanovski to step onto a brand new stage.

Could Volkanovski replicate his featherweight success in the shark-infested waters of 155lbs? Time will tell, but the prospect of an Aussie warrior storming the lightweight ranks is undeniable. For fans and neutrals, a fresh chapter and a new challenge for one of MMA's greats is an outcome too tantalizing to pass up.

Movsar Evloev

The fallout from Ilia Topuria's shocking defeat of Alexander Volkanovski leaves the featherweight division buzzing with uncertainty. But for ‘The Great', a clear path to redemption could emerge through another undefeated contender, Movsar Evloev.

While the prospect of an immediate rematch with Topuria is compelling, a clash with Evloev has undeniable merit. Evloev, a dominant wrestler with a rock-solid unbeaten record, represents a stylistic nightmare for many at featherweight. Yet, the same could not be said about Volkanovski, whose well-rounded skills and grit provide a unique counterpoint to Evloev's grappling prowess.

A Volkanovski-Evloev matchup isn't simply a tune-up. It's a test of legitimacy for both men. A win for Volkanovski re-establishes him as a force in the division and demonstrates he hasn't skipped a beat despite the title loss. For Evloev, it's his shot to defeat a former champion and announce himself as the undeniable next title contender.

Beyond the sporting significance, this contest has a compelling narrative arc. Two elite yet stylistically clashing grapplers battling to prove their right to a crack at Topuria's gold. It's a matchup brimming with intensity and drama, which has always fueled Volkanovski's greatest performances.

While a showdown with Topuria surely lingers, Volkanovski's journey back to the featherweight summit may hinge on dismantling the dangerous Movsar Evloev. It's a high-stakes, high-reward bout that holds as much merit as an immediate title rematch.