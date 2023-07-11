EA Sports UFC 5, The next installment in the mixed martial arts video game franchise has been announced by EA Sports. We don't have any trailers, gameplay, release date information, or even a release window. However, we do know when we can expect to see the full reveal.

According to a tweet from EA Sports, the full reveal for the game comes this September:

Coming soon #UFC5

Full reveal September 2023

Sign up for more news ➡️https://t.co/ReRhjdZTx4 pic.twitter.com/d2ZK1MnI2d — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) July 8, 2023

It's a great time to announce the next game, with UFC Fight Night taking place this week on Saturday, July 15th. On Saturday night we have Holm vs. Bueno Silva at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.. But Fight Night doesn't stop there. On Saturday, July 22nd UFC fans can enjoy Aspinall vs. Tybura at the O2 Arena in London, England.

There's a lot of fights in the upcoming months leading to and beyond the UFC 5 reveal, so there's no better time to get into mixed martial arts promotion.

UFC Series

EA Sports UFC 5 is to be the fifth game in the series, which started back in 2014 with EA Sports UFC. The most recent entry, UFC 4, released in 2020 for Xbox One and PS4. The next entry in the series is likely coming out for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There's been no confirmation if the game is coming out on last-gen consoles, or PC for that matter.

UFC 4 still receives regular updates which adds more fighters to the game. While it's nice to know developers are still adding to the game, many fans are ready for a sequel. It's about the right time for a new game anyway while in the midst of a new console generation.

EA Sports UFC 5 is developed by EA Vancouver, the company responsible for developing many of their sports titles. This includes the FIFA, NHL, and Madden NFL games.

EA Sports is not the only developer of UFC games, but the only one currently developing them. Other games promoting the league include the UFC Undisputed series, the UFC Tapout Games, and UFC Personal Trainer, among others.

For more information on UFC 5, and other sports video games like Madden 24 or EA Sports FC 24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.