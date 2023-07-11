Madden NFL 24's Rating Reveal Schedule is on the way and starts next week on ESPN. The annual event, which celebrates the upcoming release of the newest Madden game, showcases all the ratings for all players. For the fourth year in a row, ESPN is the network representing the rating reveals.

“Every year around this time, the anticipation builds for the Madden community. Football is near, and that means a Madden Ratings reveal is on its way,” said Andy Tennant, Vice President, Exec Producer of Original Content. “Madden Ratings Week is always a fun one for us at ESPN. This is our fourth-straight year providing fans with an entire week of shows and content. It’s becoming an anticipated week among fans, and even players, and we can’t wait for it all to unfold again across all ESPN platforms.”

Starting July 17th, we'll find out the top player ratings, one position per day (excluding Saturday), until Sunday, July 23rd. Let's break down the schedule and find out when and where you can find these ratings.

Madden NFL 24 Ratings Reveal Schedule

The official Madden NFL 24 ratings reveal begins on Monday, July 17th. Every day (excluding Saturday), we'll get to see the top player ratings for each position, starting with Wide Receiver. On Sunday the 23rd, there'll be an hour-long show that breaks down all the ratings in the game.

Without further ado, here is the reveal schedule:

Monday, July 17th – Wide Receivers

Wide Receivers Tuesday, July 18th – Edge Rushers

Edge Rushers Wednesday, July 19th – Running Backs

Running Backs Thursday, July 20th – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday, July 21st – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday – July 23rd (1:00 PM ET) – Full Madden NFL 24 Ratings Breakdown

You can watch the reveals on various programs on ESPN like SportsCenter, GetUp, First Take, and NFL Live.

Get Up will start the day, revealing players joining the 99 Club. The 99 club is the exclusive group of players who receive the highest overall rating (99) in a Madden NFL game. Subsequently, SportsCenter will reveal the top 10 players for the position of the day. First Take and NFL Live will follow-up with expanded information and details on those reveals. You can also follow ESPN's social media and digital channels, which will offer “exclusive bonus content”

The hour-long reveal on Sunday will be broken down by NFL Analysts Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Reddick, and Mina Kimes.

We don't know yet at which specific times the ratings will be announced yet. However, here's ESPN's schedule on the week of Monday, July 17th.

Get Up airs on weekdays from 8 AM – 10 AM ET

First Take airs on weekdays from 10 AM – 12 PM ET

SportsCenter airs on weekdays from 12 PM – 2 PM ET

NFL Live airs on weekdays from 4 PM – 5 PM ET

Madden NFL 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on August 18th, 2023. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

Despite the game not being released yet, fans and have been quick to call out many of the problems concerning the game, one which includes an error on the Ultimate Edition's cover. Even Kansas Chiefs star DT Chris Jones has called out an issue concerning player model accuracy.

For more information on Madden 24, as well as other EA Sports games like EA Sports FC 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.