We created a guide on how to unlock these new PRIDE Alter Egos to help players out.

The new UFC 5 PRIDE Alter Egos have finally arrived, featuring five unlockable fighters. We created a guide on how to unlock these new PRIDE Alter Egos to help players out. For those who don't know, PRIDE was a Japanese mixed martial arts promotion that lasted from 1997-2007. Overall, the promotion itself focused more on the entertainment aspect, with no formal weight weight classes or divisions. Without further ado, let's see all the new fighters in UFC 5 and how to unlock them.

How To Unlock All PRIDE Alter Egos In UFC 5

Your PRIDE Alter Egos roster 😤 Which fighter is your favorite?? #UFC5 pic.twitter.com/JsF2LqBesK — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) December 13, 2023

Nick Diaz – Purchase for 15,000 Gold (250 UFC Points) in the Fight Store (Fight Bundles)

Purchase for 15,000 Gold (250 UFC Points) in the Fight Store (Fight Bundles) Shogun Rua – Win 15 across any mode in UFC 5

Win 15 across any mode in UFC 5 Dan Henderson – Purchase for 10,000 Gold or 250 UFC Coins

Purchase for 10,000 Gold or 250 UFC Coins Alistair Overeem – Complete & Win 5 fights as a kickboxer

Complete & Win 5 fights as a kickboxer Wanderlei Silva – Reach level 30 of the punch card

Overall, unlocking all five of these new fighters seems relatively easy. The only one that may pose a challenge might be either Wanderlei Silva or Shogun Rua, due to the fact they'll take a bit longer to acquire. Nevertheless, we hope this guide helped you unlock the new fighters to UFC 5.

The new UFC 5 Pride Alter Egos made their way into the game this week, meaning you can unlock them today. Overall, the process to unlocking them shouldn't take long for experienced UFC players.

Overall, the PRIDE Fighting Championships began to fell apart in the mid-2000s due to financial reasons. In 2007 PRIDE ultimately fell apart after moving around from parent company to parent company. Since going defunct, different promotions inspired by the philosophy of PRIDE were built to continue the promotion. One example was DREAM, started in 2008, which went defunct in 2013.

However, in 2015, a new promotion called Rizin Fighting Federation was founded. Since then, it still remains as a successor to PRIDE. The promotion has endured much success, becoming one of the top promotions in the nation. Now we can't help but wonder when we'll see fighters from that promotion make their way to a UFC game.

UFC 5 launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this year.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.