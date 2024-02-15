From Donald Cerrone to Tony Ferguson, these PRIME Alter Egos celebrate the history of UFC and some of its greatest fighters.

Knowing How To Unlock the UFC 5 PRIME Alter Egos will help you get add some more fighters to your roster of fighters. From Donald Cerrone (UFC 187) to Tony Ferguson (UFC 238), these PRIME Alter Egos celebrate the history of UFC and some of its greatest fighters. In this guide, we'll show you how to add all three new fighters to your collection, as well as their stats.

How Do You Unlock the UFC 5 PRIME Alter Egos?

Here's how unlock the UFC 5 PRIME Alter Egos:

Donald Cerrone (UFC 187) In Fight Week's Challenges, complete 5 fights as a Lightweight Fighter OR Purchase for 10,000 Gold or 250 UFC Points Stats: 4.5 Stars +25 Health, +23 Striking, +17 Grappling

Nate Diaz (UFC 196) – Purchase for 15,000 Gold or 250 UFC Points at Fight Store Stats: 4.5 Stars +10 Health, +17 Striking, +12 Grappling

Tony Ferguson (UFC 238) Purchase The Fight Bundle For 15,000 Gold or 250 UFC Points Stats: 5 Stars +32 Health, +35 Striking, +38 Grappling



So far, the current UFC 5 PRIME Alter Egos include Donald Cerrone from UFC 187, Nate Diaz from UFC 196, and Tony Ferguson from UFC 238. Ferguson's UFC 238 victory over was his last ever win in the fighting promotion. Since that fight, he lost seven in a row. However, before the fall, he only lost twice in his professional MMA career. From 2013-2019, Ferguson never lost a single fight.

Perhaps the best moment of Diaz's career took place during UFC 196, where he made Conor McGregor tap out in the second round. However, what you might not know is that he didn't even know about the fight until he got a last-minute call. No matter what you think of Diaz, he's always prepared for a fight, as he's never lost a fight to submission since 2006.

Lastly, Donald Cerrone's UFC 187 fight saw him defeat John Makdessi with a KO/TKO in the second round. Overall, the the 40-year old former MMA fighter put up an impressive record of 36-17-0 in his career which spanned roughly 16 years. Overall, that includes all the UFC Prime Alter Egos, how to unlock them, and all of their stats. We look forward to seeing which other Alter Egos will join the game in the future.

