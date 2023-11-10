While small, the update fixes a fairly sizable amount of issues for a game that released only two weeks ago.

A new EA Sports UFC 5 update released today, focusing solely on gameplay changes and bug fixes. While small, the update fixes a fairly sizable amount of issues for a game that released only two weeks ago. Some of the notable changes include the reduced range of some Major lunging punches, and an increase to long term stamina cost of strikes (in the stand up). Without further ado, let's check out the update notes for the latest EA Sports UFC installment.

EA Sports UFC 5 Update – Full Live Content Update Notes

🚨 Gameplay updates for #UFC5 Learn more about the improvements ⤵️https://t.co/jhTQT2Ixf9 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) November 9, 2023

According to Community Manager EA_Mako, the new content update includes the following additions/changes:

Increased the long term stamina cost of strikes in the stand-up.

Fixed an issue that applied too much vulnerability on the return from side sways. There will now be a lot less vulnerability, even significantly less than in UFC 4, which was our intent along with the sway buffs at launch.

Fixed an inconsistency between the different types of jabs and straights. The regular version/skin had received some nerfs at launch, but these hadn’t been applied to the alternate versions. All versions now have the proper nerfs.

Removed the stamina drain applied to the submissive fighter in the headlock (standing guillotine) clinch position. The dominant fighter still has their stamina drained. This is likely to encourage the strategy of starting the guillotine submission right away, unless you’re close enough to the cage to quickly walk up to it, as starting the submission by reaching the cage results in a slightly stronger entry.

Decreased how frequently the AI spins and uses spinning strikes.

Fixed an issue that caused the lead hook to rear leg kick combo to be too slow. The combo should now have a reasonable speed.

Reduced the range of Major Lunging Punches. All four of these major lunging punches now have less range: jab, straight, lead hook, and rear hook. These used to have the same range as when you perform them sprinting. But from a major lunge, such range looked exaggerated and made the moves look way too fast. They should now behave in a much more authentic manner. The sprinting version of these strikes was not nerfed.

Prevented the flying knee from the submissive fighter in kick catches to be used when the attacker is throwing certain strikes. It was possible to throw the flying knee in situations that didn’t make sense, which led to some janky and unfair interactions. The submissive fighter can no longer throw a flying knee when it doesn’t make sense, most notably when the dominant fighter is kicking and already letting go of the submissive’s leg.



That wraps it up for the latest EA Sports UFC 5 update. Overall, we look forward to seeing how the new update improves the experience. While the update seems rather small, it at least focuses on actual gameplay issues instead of minor UI or Audio tweaks. Nevertheless, we expect more UFC 5 updates soon with the game's recent arrival.

EA Sports UFC 5 is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

