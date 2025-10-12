The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) will take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) Sunday at Lambeau Field in Week 6, with newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco starting. Acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, Flacco will replace Jake Browning, who led Cincinnati in Burrow’s absence for the past three games.

Recovering from an illness earlier in the week, All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to play, providing Flacco with a top target in the passing game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night. The 25-year-old was listed as questionable after leaving practice Thursday for rest but participated in Friday’s team walk-through before being sent home.

Over the first five games in 2025, Chase has caught 32 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per reception on 45 targets. In Week 5, he caught six catches for 110 yards and two second-half touchdowns. This season, he ranks among the league’s top 10 in receptions and receiving yards despite Burrow’s absence.

Last season, Chase achieved the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, and earned All-Pro honors. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his four NFL seasons and signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Bengals in March 2025. In his first four seasons, Chase has appeared in 62 games, starting 61, and set Bengals single-season records in 2024 with 127 catches (tied for ninth in NFL history), 1,708 receiving yards, and 17 touchdown receptions (tied with Carl Pickens).

Flacco, who has thrown to three different quarterbacks this season in Cincinnati, expressed excitement about working with Chase and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals are aiming to remain competitive for a playoff spot while Burrow recovers from a turf toe injury sustained in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday, Cincinnati will take the field at Lambeau Field, counting on Flacco and Chase to put an end to their three-game losing streak.