A new EA Sports UFC 5 Update released, and it adds undefeated fighter Azamak Murzakanov to the game. The Russian Light Heavyweight fighter has never lost a fight, which makes him deserving of a spot in the game's roster. Furthermore, the new update also makes a gameplay adjustment while fixing some bugs. Without further ado, let's take a look the update's Patch Notes.

EA Sports UFC 5 Update 1.18 Patch Notes – New Fighter & More

General

New Fighters Azamat Murzakanov Three new Alter Egos

More Offers Store – Sort by Release Series (ie Pride, Prime, Champion, etc)

New assorted vanity rewards added

Gameplay

Reduced the stamina cost of the muscle modifier from x 3.125 to 2.5.

Bugs

Fixed incorrect translations in some languages

Fixed an issue where the match result method (KO/TKO, etc) wouldn’t appear in Ranked Championship: Stand and Bang

Updated AE UFC 309 Stipe and Jones portraits to match their glove update

Overall, the biggest addition to this update is Azamat Murzakanov, the new Light Heavyweight fighter. The 35 year-old fighter has a professional record of 14-0. More specifically, he's been 4-0 since entering UFC. In three of his four victories, Murzakanov has won by either KO or TKO. While he might not have the most fights under his belt, he's still a force to be reckoned with. Currently, he is ranked #12 in the light heavyweight rankings.

Unfortunately Murzakanov was suspended after testing positive for LGD-4033 metabolites. Until May 1st, 2025, we won't see Murzakanov in the cage. This also raises questions of whether or not he'll be the same when he returns. He'll be 36 years old at the time of his return. In the meantime, you can play as him now in UFC 5.

But that's not the only new addition to this UFC update. Along with Murzakanov, three new Alter Egos are available. Furthermore, the game added new assorted vanity rewards.

In terms of gameplay, not much changed. In fact, the only change comes in the form of a reduced stamina cost of the muscle modifier. While not the most impactful change, players should nevertheless be wary of it.

Lastly, this update a few bugs in the game.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports UFC 5 Update 1.18 Patch Notes. We hope you enjoy playing with the new fighter, Azamat Murzakanov. Furthemore, we hope yo enjoy the new store offers and new Alter Egos.

