The UFC is headed back to Austin, Texas, and two five-round lightweight fights sit atop the bill. Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green will headline a UFC Fight Night card on December 2 at Moody Center. UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the card on October 31. The event marks the first time the promotion has held an event in Austin since a June 2022 card headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar.

Beneil Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) will attempt to rebound from his TKO loss to Charles Oliveira in June, which snapped a seven-fight winning streak. Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), meanwhile, tries to build off his third-round TKO of Joaquim Silva in June.

Dan Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) and Bobby Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) have angled for a matchup in recent weeks, since Green knocked out Grant Dawson in 33 seconds on October 7. Both fighters ride two-fight-winning streaks into the matchup. Hooker defeated Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner in succession. Green finished back-to-back fights against Tony Ferguson and Dawson.

Other contender fights on the December 2 card include Deiveson Figueiredo’s bantamweight debut vs. Rob Font, Kelvin Gastelum’s return to welterweight vs. Sean Brady, and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s return vs. Julia Avila.

Overall, the UFC Austin card is shaping up to be an exciting event, with a mix of established veterans and up-and-coming fighters. Fans can expect to see some high-level MMA action on December 2, with two five-round fights headlining the card, check out the full list for this exciting fight night event.