Just when the MMA world thought the UFC's monumental $7.7 billion, seven-year broadcasting agreement with Paramount would herald a new era of fighter prosperity, Justin Gaethje arrived at UFC 324 media day ready to shatter that illusion like one of his signature head kicks.

Justin Gaethje speaks his truth about bonuses and fighter pay before #UFC324. “To have 14 bonuses and not equal to $1 million – it's not right. … I heard Daniel Cormier say that everyone is going to get paid more on this card. I'm not getting one dollar more.” pic.twitter.com/kkhc6IJUOY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 21, 2026

The Highlight made it abundantly clear: Despite the promotion's astronomical windfall, his bank account hasn't moved an inch.

“To have 14 bonuses and not equal up to $1 million – it's not right,” Gaethje declared with unmistakable frustration. “It should be a lot more than that. I should've had opportunities to do smarter things with my money, but I haven't.”

What makes this damning indictment even more severe is that Gaethje holds the UFC record for performance bonuses with 14 post-fight awards across his 14 UFC fights. Thirteen of those bonuses netted him the standard $50,000—a pittance for peak athletic performance at combat sports' highest level—while his epic war with Max Holloway at UFC 300 garnered him a special $300,000 bonus. His total? A measly $950,000 from bonuses alone, somehow falling short of the seven-figure milestone.

The real kicker? Gaethje directly called out former UFC champion-turned-commentator Daniel Cormier, who recently claimed fighters would see increased compensation under the new broadcasting deal. Gaethje's response was ice-cold: “I hear Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card. I'm not getting one dollar more than if this deal hadn't happened.”

This represents a devastating reality check for an entire roster. If the headliner of the UFC's inaugural Paramount+ numbered event—a fighter whose electrifying style has made him one of the most entertaining athletes in MMA history—isn't experiencing a pay increase, who exactly is benefiting from this supposed golden era of broadcasting revenue?

Dana White previously hinted that bonus structures would increase, yet no official announcement has materialized. Meanwhile, Gaethje headlines UFC 324 against rising star Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight belt on Saturday night, fighting for a title shot that many question he deserves, all while the UFC rakes in billions without proportionally rewarding the warriors generating that content.

The uncomfortable truth? The Paramount deal looks suspiciously similar to business as usual.