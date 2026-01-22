The UFC will have another new addition to its company at its highly anticipated White House event. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that popular ESPN host Pat McAfee will be at the event to provide media coverage.

White and McAfee confirmed that the former Indianapolis Colts punter gained verbal clearance to attend the event from President Donald Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. White recalled McAfee “shooting his shot” to cover the event, to which Trump agreed.

“We were up in the president's box at the National Championship, and he says, ‘Mr. President, me and my team would like to cover the UFC White House event,'” White said Thursday on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.' “And the president gave him the thumbs up and said yes.”

"The President gave you the thumbs up to cover the UFC event at the White House" ~ @danawhite YES HE DID #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dGkxl0uDjS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2026

McAfee further clarified that Trump also gave him the go-ahead to shoot an episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show' live from the White House during fight week. Although McAfee acknowledged that it was only a verbal agreement, he appears to already be planning to be in Washington, D.C., in July.

“I started talking about the White House fight, and I said, ‘Hey, we would love to be able to do a show from the White House for the fight,'” McAfee said. “[Donald Trump] goes, ‘Really?' And then I go, ‘Good?' And then he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah,' and he shakes the hand. I hope somebody got that on there.”

McAfee is the first media member to gain clearance to attend the event, which will reportedly allow only roughly 5,000 fans. The event is expected to be held on the White House lawn, with specific details to be ironed out in the coming months.

Dana White says UFC White House planning will begin soon

White went on to reiterate a statement he made earlier in the week, confirming he will begin constructing the UFC White House fight card soon. He promised to have the event fully booked by February, when he plans to announce it.

The White House card has been a work in progress for months, since White and Trump first began collaborating in late 2025. White has no shortage of fighters willing to compete in the historical event, with nearly every athlete on the roster calling for their placement on the card.

As one of the busiest men in combat sports, White is currently focused on the upcoming launch of his boxing promotion, Zuffa Boxing. He hosts his first official event as a boxing promoter on Friday night before shifting his focus to the UFC White House.