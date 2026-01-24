UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan has put to rest speculation about his next title defense, confirming that his next opponent will not depend on the outcome of any fights at UFC 324. Instead, he revealed that Merab Dvalishvili has been promised an immediate rematch once fully recovered from injury.

Petr Yan says the #UFC324 match-ups will not determine his next opponent because Merab Dvalishvili has been promised an immediate rematch. “As soon as Merab is ready and fully recovered, it's going to happen. Either this spring or summer,” Yan said at the recent @IBA_Pro_Boxing… pic.twitter.com/KxWFxKY7Km — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 24, 2026

Speaking at the IBA Pro Boxing event in Dubai, Yan provided rare clarity about the bantamweight division’s short-term future. “As soon as Merab is ready and fully recovered, it's going to happen. Either this spring or summer,” Yan said, underscoring the UFC’s commitment to run back their high-octane title fight.

Yan and Dvalishvili last met in what was one of 2025’s most intense championship bouts—a grueling, tactical clash that saw Yan reclaim the 135-pound belt via decision. Despite the outcome, many considered the fight close enough to warrant a second meeting, especially given Dvalishvili’s momentum leading up to the contest. His relentless pressure and record-breaking pace had earned him a lengthy win streak and positioned him as the rightful contender for gold.

PETR YAN CRACKED THE PUZZLE AND DEFEATS MERAB DVALISHVILI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rCfE5SaYXn — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) December 7, 2025

While upcoming UFC 324 matchups—including several top contenders in the division—are expected to shape future title implications, Yan made it clear those results won’t factor into his immediate plans. “The next one is Merab,” Yan reiterated, signaling both respect for his rival and confidence in resuming one of the division’s most compelling rivalries.

The bantamweight picture otherwise remains crowded, with contenders like Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley eyeing a title shot later in the year. But for now, the road to the belt leads directly back through Dvalishvili—a fighter whose cardio, pace, and grappling-heavy style loosk to reclaim bantamweight gold.

If the UFC follows Yan’s timetable, a spring or summer 2026 rematch between Yan and Dvalishvili could headline a major card—potentially setting up one of the year’s most anticipated title fights. For Yan, it represents both a title defense and an opportunity to settle unfinished business with one of the toughest foes of his career.