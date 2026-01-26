Rising middleweight contender Edmen Shahbazyan will aim to keep his hot streak alive when he squares off against Jun Yong Park in a pivotal 185-pound matchup at UFC Vegas 115 on April 4, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Shahbazyan (16-5) has quietly re-established himself as a dangerous force in the middleweight division after suffering through a brutal stretch earlier in his career. “The Golden Boy” enters this bout riding a three-fight winning streak that includes impressive victories over Dylan Budka, Andre Petroski, and Andre Muniz. The 28-year-old Xtreme Couture product earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round TKO demolition of Budka in February 2025, followed by a workmanlike decision over Petroski in June that showcased improved cardio. Most recently, Shahbazyan displayed his trademark explosive power by finishing the submission specialist Muniz with ground-and-pound in the opening frame at UFC 320 in October.

The resurgence marks a complete turnaround from Shahbazyan's struggles between 2020 and 2024, when he went just 3-5 against elite competition, including losses to Derek Brunson, Nassourdine Imavov, Anthony Hernandez, and Gerald Meerschaert. After bursting onto the UFC scene with four consecutive victories—three by first-round knockout—following his Dana White's Contender Series contract, the former phenom's rise stalled when facing stiffer competition. Now, with momentum firmly in his favor and fighting close to his Las Vegas training base, Shahbazyan has the opportunity to crack into the middleweight rankings with an emphatic performance.

Standing across the Octagon will be South Korean veteran Park (19-7), a scrappy competitor known for his durability and grinding style that earned him the nickname “The Iron Turtle”. Park aims to bounce back from a decision loss to Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 321 in October, which snapped a two-fight winning streak that included victories over Brad Tavares and Ismail Naurdiev. The 34-year-old World Top Team representative has compiled a respectable 10-4 record inside the Octagon since his 2019 debut.

Park's game revolves around relentless volume striking and suffocating grappling, best exemplified by his unanimous decision win over John Phillips in October 2020, where he set a three-round UFC record with 258 ground strikes landed. The Seoul native has alternated between highlight-reel submissions—he owns six career rear-naked choke finishes—and grinding decisions throughout his 13-fight UFC tenure. Stylistically, this marks Park's 14th promotional appearance as he prepares for what could be his most challenging striker to date.

The matchup represents a high-stakes crossroads fight in the middleweight division. For Shahbazyan, a fourth consecutive victory against a seasoned veteran like Park would signal his readiness for ranked opposition and validate that his recent surge is legitimate rather than a product of favorable matchmaking. For Park, defeating the surging knockout artist would reignite his own push toward contention and prove his toughness against elite-level striking.

UFC Vegas 115 airs live on Paramount+ with preliminary card action starting at 6 p.m. ET and the main card commencing at 9 p.m. ET from the intimate confines of the Meta Apex.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115

Main Card:

Women's Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba (22-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (12-3)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (16-5) vs. Jun Yong Park (19-7)

Preliminary Card:

Women's Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan (7-4) vs. Alice Pereira (5-1)

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (14-5) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-2)

Featherweight: Tommy McMillen (9-0) vs. Manolo Zecchini (11-4)

Flyweight: Dione Barbosa (8-4) vs. Melissa Gatto (9-2-2)

Middleweight: Azamat Bekoev (20-4) vs. Tresean Gore (5-4)

Event takes place April 4, 2026, at Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada. Card subject to change.