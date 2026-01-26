Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett didn't mince words following Justin Gaethje's unanimous decision victory over Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 324. In a scathing critique that reverberated through the MMA community, the legendary grappler essentially called the five-round affair a technical disaster wrapped in an exciting package—and he's got a point worth examining.

Wow. That was one of the WORST UFC main events in a while. Two capable and dynamic finishers, fighting like like a couple of newbies. Such a terrible display, stretched over 5 awful rounds. This was match for the prelims.#UFC324 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 25, 2026

Gaethje's second interim lightweight crown came by judges' scorecards of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47, a comfortable enough margin that masked the actual quality of the contest. The fight earned Fight of the Night honors for its relentless back-and-forth action, and the crowd rose to their feet in appreciation as the final bell rang.

Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett was a BANGER pic.twitter.com/k0xtYm6S8T — Jacob P.M.🌔 (@JacobBSpeaks) January 25, 2026

The stark disconnect between entertainment value and technical execution is the crux of Barnett's complaint. Both Gaethje and Pimblett are known for their finishing ability and willingness to engage. Yet at UFC 324, they abandoned nuance in favor of raw aggression. Gaethje's game plan — relentless forward pressure and fence-pinning tactics —w orked brilliantly to secure the win, but it lacked the precision and defensive sophistication expected at the championship level.

Pimblett, meanwhile, was caught between survival mode and offensive ambition, resulting in a performance that showed heart but not finesse.

The unvarnished truth: Gaethje did enough to claim interim gold, and Pimblett proved he belongs with the elite, but neither fighter showcased the technical mastery you'd want in a main event contested for championship hardware. Matt Brown echoed Barnett's sentiment, also highlighting the “That was one of the most entertaining ‘championship' fights I’ve ever seen, but I’ve seen better technique at local shows.”

That was one of the most entertaining “championship” fights I’ve ever seen but I’ve seen better technique at local shows. No hate! I’m just saying! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) January 25, 2026

Yet here's the nuance that matters to fans: excitement and technical excellence aren't always in sync. UFC 324's main event delivered edge-of-your-seat action precisely because both fighters abandoned fight IQ in favor of brawl IQ. That's either a feature or a bug, depending on your vantage point.

Barnett's criticism rings true for purists who've watched a decade of elite-level MMA. But for the casual fan watching the UFC's first Paramount+ main event? They got exactly what they paid for—two warriors leaving everything in the octagon, technical flaws and all.

The real question isn't whether Barnett was right. He was. It's whether the UFC is comfortable with interim championship main events that prioritize heart over technique as it enters this new era.