The UFC 324 prelim bout between lightweight veterans Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez has been officially scrapped from tonight’s fight card, with the promotion confirming the cancellation just hours before the event. No reason has been publicly provided, leaving fans and analysts speculating after days of curious movement in the betting markets.

🚨| The UFC have announced that the lightweight prelim between Michael Johnson and Alexander Hernandez is OFF #UFC324 tonight. ❌ The promotion did not give a reason for the cancellation, however the bout has experienced some irregular betting movements in recent days. pic.twitter.com/GbXn1RRKyY — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 24, 2026

The matchup, initially slated for the preliminary card, raised eyebrows earlier this week when BetOnline, one of the sport’s most active sportsbooks, issued an unusual statement addressing “irregular betting movements” tied to the fight. In a post shared prior to the cancellation, BetOnline informed customers that it would lower wagering limits and remove prop bets on Johnson vs. Hernandez—rare steps suggesting caution amid lopsided or suspicious line action.“Due to some irregular betting patterns, we will be keeping the limits lower than usual… Additionally, there will not be props on this fight,” BetOnline’s statement read. “This is a standard measure… to protect both the bettors and the house, we will err on the side of caution.” The statement also emphasized that this was not a judgment on the integrity of the fighters or the matchup.

Due to some irregular betting patterns, we will be keeping the limits lower than usual on tonight's Michael Johnson vs Alex Hernandez bout. Additionally, there will not be props on this fight. IMPORTANT: This is a standard measure, not a judgement on the fight's integrity,… — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) January 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

Within hours, however, news broke that the fight had been removed from the card entirely. The UFC has yet to provide clarification—no update on whether an injury, medical issue, or regulatory intervention prompted the decision.

The timing of the cancellation has reignited discussion about the intersection of sports betting and combat sports integrity. Similar concerns arose in 2022 when a James Krause-linked fight came under scrutiny for suspicious betting patterns, ultimately leading to a government investigation and sweeping betting policy changes within the UFC.Without further details, it’s impossible to draw conclusions about whether these situations are connected or coincidental. Still, the optics raise questions at a time when the UFC continues tightening oversight on fighter disclosure and gambling activity.

For now, both Johnson and Hernandez remain off the card, with fans left puzzled—and oddsmakers once again reminded of how unpredictable the betting landscape surrounding MMA can be.