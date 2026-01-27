Former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is eyeing a comeback to the octagon in April or May, according to his head coach Ben Vickers, who revealed the Australian fighter is considering a number of high-profile opponents to mark his triumphant return to action.

🚨 Jack Della Maddalena's coach says they're targeting a return in April/May and says Carlos Prates is one of the names “being thrown around” 👀 “We're probably looking April/May time to get Jack back. Prates is one of the names being thrown around, there's other names being… pic.twitter.com/5BeaP4JilP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 27, 2026

Speaking recently on his team's progress and future plans, Vickers indicated that while nothing has been officially signed, negotiations are actively underway for several potential matchups. Among the names being discussed is knockout artist Carlos Prates, the Brazilian contender currently riding high after his devastating second-round finish of former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322—the same event where Della Maddalena lost his welterweight crown to Islam Makhachev in November.

Prates vs Edwards KO!! pic.twitter.com/x7vMDfkC5x — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) December 25, 2025

“We're probably looking April/May time to get Jack back. Prates is one of the names being thrown around, there's other names being thrown around,” Vickers stated. “There's nothing signed yet, but there are talks in progress.”

The timing is strategic for the 29-year-old Della Maddalena, whose title reign was derailed after just one defense when he suffered a lopsided decision loss to the former lightweight champion Makhachev at Madison Square Garden. The performance was marred by questions about Della Maddalena's execution in key moments throughout the fight, with observers noting a lack of offensive output and several positioning issues that the champion failed to capitalize on.

A return fight against Prates would pit the Australian striker against one of the division's most explosive finishers. The Brazilian has made an immediate impact in the UFC's welterweight ranks, capturing the division's attention with highlight-reel knockouts of established veterans. Prates brings heavy hands and dangerous striking, precisely the type of elite competition Della Maddalena needs to prove he can rebound and reassert himself as a legitimate contender in a crowded division.

However, Vickers hinted that other opponents are also under consideration. Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov have been mentioned in previous reports as possible dance partners for Della Maddalena's comeback, though Rakhmonov's ongoing injury concerns and availability remain unclear. The flexibility in opponent selection suggests the UFC and Della Maddalena's team are prioritizing timing and matchup quality rather than rushing into a premature return.

“It would be nice to have a striker,” Vickers added, emphasizing the team's desire to face someone in the stand-up game as they work to rebuild confidence following the ground-control masterclass delivered by Makhachev.

For Della Maddalena, an April or May return represents the beginning of what he hopes will be a redemption arc. Despite losing the belt, the Australian maintains his ranking as one of the division's elite and remains firmly in the conversation for a future title shot. A victory over a quality opponent like Prates would position him perfectly for another run at supremacy once Makhachev's reign stabilizes and the landscape settles.

The UFC's welterweight division is heating up, and Della Maddalena's comeback could provide the catalyst for an exciting period of top-tier competition throughout 2026. For now, the focus remains on a spring return and finalizing the perfect opponent—and if Prates gets the call, fans will witness one of the most intriguing striker-versus-striker matchups the division has to offer.