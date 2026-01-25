Waldo Cortes-Acosta silenced any remaining doubters about his heavyweight credentials Saturday night when he turned aside former top contender Derrick Lewis with a brutal round-two TKO at UFC 324, extending his impressive winning streak and staking his claim as a legitimate threat in the promotion's heavyweight landscape.

WALDO CORTES-ACOSTA WITH THE 2ND ROUND TKO OF DERRICK LEWIS!! 💣 #UFC324 pic.twitter.com/ii3vXSes2D — NexusSports (@NexusSportsHQ) January 25, 2026

The Dominican knockout artist's performance was clinical and methodical, showcasing the evolved striking acumen that has defined his ascension through the ranks. Cortes-Acosta controlled the opening round with measured pressure and accurate combination work, testing Lewis's chin with well-timed crosses before escalating his offense in the second frame. At the 2:00 mark, a crisp right hand sat down Lewis, and with a barrage of follow-up shots on the ground, prompted referee Jason Herzog to wave off the bout.

Lewis, still ranked among the division's elite despite recent inconsistency, never recovered from the exchange. The “Black Beast,” known for his devastating power and knockout prowess, found himself outmatched against a fighter who has weaponized superior striking fundamentals and ring control. For Cortes-Acosta, the victory marked another emphatic statement in a division desperately seeking clarity at heavyweight.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cortes-Acosta wasted no time establishing his next objective, immediately calling out Curtis “Razor” Blaydes—the division's number-four ranked heavyweight and a wrestler with elite credentials.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls out Curtis Blaydes. Could see Curtis in the fighter section nodding his head as it happened. #UFC324 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 25, 2026

The callout carries legitimate intrigue. Blaydes, fresh from a split-decision victory over Rizvan Kuniev in June, represents the type of elite competition Cortes-Acosta has been pursuing to elevate his profile toward a title shot. A victory over a wrestler of Blaydes' caliber would substantially strengthen Cortes-Acosta's contention for a heavyweight championship opportunity.

With Saturday's knockout, Cortes-Acosta improves to 16-2 and continues his remarkable resurgence, having won seven of his last eight fights, predominantly by devastating finish. The heavyweight division took notice.