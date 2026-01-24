The UFC 324 weigh-ins took place on Friday, as fighters on the card had to ensure they made the proper weight for their upcoming fight. However, a scary moment happened after bantamweight Cameron Smotherman fainted and collapsed on stage immediately after weighing in.

Fighters go through strenuous amounts of work to reach the goal weight for their fights. That was seemingly the case for the 28-year-old fighter, who pushed himself beyond his limits after initially failing to weigh in at 135 lbs. After being given a second chance to make the weight, Smotherman fell face-first on the stage while trying to exit.

Oh my goodness… Cameron Smotherman just passed out on stage after making weight pic.twitter.com/fw881V1JuO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 23, 2026

During that scary moment, UFC legend Michael Bisping was standing near the stage serving as an announcer and analyst for the weigh-ins. While Smotherman was weighing in for the second time, Bisping criticized fighters who struggle to make weight, claiming that it's their one job, and that he doesn't feel any sympathy for fighters who can't reach their goal weight before a fight. Immediately after saying that, is when Smotherman collapsed.

“I never have any sympathy for these guys,” said Bisping. “You got one job. Show up on weight in shape… You're a professional fighter. It's not hard, is it?”

Cameron Smotherman collapses behind Michael Bisping.

“Oh s***. He's fainted,” Bisping declared.

Brutal timing from Michael Bisping pic.twitter.com/I0bJZWNk5f — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 23, 2026

After the incident, Smotherman was taken off stage and rushed to the hospital. He was eventually discharged. His scheduled early preliminary fight against Ricky Turcios was canceled almost immediately.

The main card for UFC 324 is still set to begin at 9 p.m. EST. It will be the first card aired on Paramount Plus, as the organization no longer airs PPV fights on ESPN+.