Contender Series Week 3: Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese continues with a fight in the welterweight division between Oban Elliott and Kaik Brito. Elliott is riding four consecutive wins into his appearance on this week's episode of the Contender Series meanwhile, Brito is on a two-fight unbeaten streak as he comes into his shot on the show. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Elliott-Brito prediction and pick.

Oban Elliott (8-2) is a former Cage Warriors welterweight competitor who is regarded as one of the promotion's top prospects. He brings a style of fighting that is exciting for the fans to watch and he certainly will be looking to put on a show when he takes on his most experienced competition to date in Kaik Brito in hopes of securing his UFC contract.

Kaik Brito (16-4) is the former Oktagon Welterweight Champion after dominating his opponent and finishing him with strikes in round three. Much like Elliott, Brito is a fighter that is never in a boring fight and these two come-forward-style fighters are going to bring it on Tuesday night. Brito will be looking to take Elliott's head off with every chance he gets in hopes of getting his shot on the big show.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Contender Series Week 3 Odds: Oban Elliott-Kaik Brito Odds

Oban Elliott: +134

Kaik Brito: -172

How to Watch Oban Elliott vs. Kaik Brito

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Oban Elliott Will Win

Oban Elliott is one of the top welterweight prospects from the UK and was one of the premier fighters fighting for Cage Warriors promotion who has brought a ton of high-caliber fighters to the UFC. Elliott is as game as they come as most Welsh fighters are. He has this no-backdown tenacity to his game and is always looking to have a proper brawl with his opponents which is certainly what he will get with his opponent Kaik Brito.

Elliott also has some grappling chops in his back pocket if he needs it but from the looks of it, he is most likely going to want to fight in the phone booth with Brito until one of them goes down. That may not be the best game plan on paper but if there is one person that can go punch for punch with Brito it would certainly be Elliott. This has the makings of a potential barnburner that could steal the show and possibly earn Elliott his UFC contract.

Why Kaik Brito Will Win

Kaik Brito is the former Oktagon welterweight champion after he defeated David Kozma for the title with a third-round knockout. In that fight, Brito had about six knockdowns through three rounds even dropping Kozma in the opening minute of the fight. He is a very dangerous striker with 13 of his 16 wins coming by knockout and finishing all 16 of his wins inside the distance.

Brito has fought some elite competition during his time on the regional scene even fighting current UFC lightweight and former Contender Series alumni Mateusz Rebecki. Much like Elliott, Brito has the never-backdown attitude and is going to come forward, be the aggressor, and get into the face of his opponent right from the jump. He also does a very good job at attacking, making his opponent miss, and then countering back which is something that will come in handy against a boxing-heavy attack that Elliott possesses. This could potentially be another highlight reel knockout for Brito if Elliott decides to oblige.

Final Oban Elliott-Kaik Brito & Pick

This fight may steal the show as both fighters will be coming out there looking to get the finish early on. Elliott is going to attempt to attack the lead calf of Brito right out of the gate as he leans heavily on that front leg with his wide stance. From there, Elliott will get his boxing combinations going but he will need to do a better job at keeping his off the center line when he throws because Brito will make him pay on the counters.

As for Brito, he has some serious power in his hands as he's finished each of his last nine wins by knockout or TKO. He may be the same height as Elliott but he fights much longer with more of a karate-style type stance which helps him move in and out of range quicker than his counterpart. Brito's drawback is that his takedown defense isn't the greatest but he is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with his lone loss by submission only coming against a high-level grappler in Mateusz Rebecki who's light years better than Elliott in those regards. Ultimately, this fight is going to be an absolute war between these two high-octane strikers with both of them throwing down right from the beginning, Elliott may land some takedowns but will do nothing with position and then Brito will take over eventually putting him away before the final bell.

Final Oban Elliott-Kaik Brito & Pick: Kaik Brito (-172)