Contender Series Week 10: Ramon Tavares vs. Cortavious Romious continues with the featured fight for the season finale of the Contender Series with Ramon Tavares and Cortavious Romious. Tavares just fought on Week 5 of this season of the Contender Series but an unfortunate early stoppage paved the way for a second chance to impress Dana White meanwhile, Romious has won four straight fights with three of those coming by first-round submission as he comes into this fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tavares-Romious prediction and pick.

Ramon Tavares (8-2) had some unfortunate luck in his last fight where he was dropped and hurt but was never out and the referee prematurely called the fight for a knockout loss against Serhiy Sidey. Dana White has now given him a second chance to redeem himself against another tough prospect in Cortavious Romious. Tavares will have to do what he did against Sidey which was pressure right from the get-go and land heavy punches and kicks and if he's able to do that he could quite possibly get his shot on the big show come Tuesday night.

Cortavious Romious (7-1) fought back in June at a catchweight of 150 lbs where he was able to submit Nate Williams in the very first round by armbar which was his third first-round submission in his last three fights. Romious may be short in stature at just 5'4″ but he is built like a lightweight fighting at the 135-pound limit. He is very well-rounded with explosive power on the feet and the submission ability to take down and get a quick submission against anyone. If the weight cut isn't a detriment to his overall performance we could be in for a treat come Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Ramon Tavares-Cortavious Romious Odds

Ramon Tavares: +172

Cortavious Romious: -225

How to Watch Ramon Tavares vs. Cortavious Romious

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Ramon Tavares Will Win

Got his first chance to fight in front of Dana White and the matchmakers on Week 5 of the Contender Series when he took on Serhiy Sidey. He was looking good early but got dropped by Sidey and a couple of follow-up punches had the referee call the fight prematurely even though he wasn't knocked out. Dana White subsequently gave him a second chance and here he is on the last week of this season of the Contender Series taking a tough prospect in Cortavious Romious.

Romious is a tough out for anyone as he is extremely well-rounded and is very explosive on the feet and on the mat. With that said, Romious hasn't made 135 lbs since 2020 and hasn't seen the second round in quite some time. If Tavares can avoid getting caught early, which seems to be his downfall, he can make Romious work early and take over the fight getting into the second and third rounds all while impressing Dana White the matchmakers to get his UFC contract.

Why Cortavious Romious Will Win

Cortavious Romious is an up-and-coming prospect fighting out of St. Louis, Missouri that is massive for the bantamweight division. While he is just 5'4 in his last fight he weighed in at 149.8 lbs for a catchweight bout against a fighter in Nate Williams who was seven inches taller than him. He was able to get the fight to the mat and eventually submit Williams in just two minutes in the first round by armbar.

Romious gets to take on yet another striker in Ramon Tavares who fought not that long ago. Tavares is a tough fighter with good power and aggression on the feet but as we saw in Week 5 on the Contender Series he is very hittable as Sidey floored him midway through round one. While Romious may not be the most technical striker on the feet, he just needs to land one flush shot to put Tavares out and if this fight hits the mat it could be all but over with a blink of an eye. As long as the weight cut to 135 lbs isn't too big of a weight cut for him there is a chance that Romious could run away with this one.

Final Ramon Tavares-Cortavious Romious Prediction & Pick

While Tavares wasn't fully out in that fight against Sidey in Week 5 of the Contender Series, it is not a good look to come back after getting rocked as badly as he did as quickly as he is against another powerful fighter like Romious. Expect this fight to look similar early with Tavares pressing forward throwing heavy combinations and winning on sheer volume until Romious lands a big shot that floors Tavares again and the Romious pounces snatching the neck for yet another early round submission victory.

Final Ramon Tavares-Cortavious Romious Prediction & Pick: Cortavious Romious (-225)