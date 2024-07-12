The time has finally come and the UFC is back on the road in Denver, Colorado for the first time since 2018. The fighters have weighed-in for their respective bouts and will be ready to take the stage as a number of fighters will perform in front of their hometown fans. Fans will be treated to an action-packed night of fights and everyone will be trying for a performance bonus. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Denver betting prop picks.

The Main Event is set to feature a high-stakes ranked matchup in the Women's Flyweight Division as former champion and No. 6-ranked Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11-ranked Tracy Cortez looking to stay perfect in the UFC and propel herself into the title conversation. Both women feature high-level striking and we should be in for an exciting bout.

The Co-Main Event will feature two veterans of the UFC as Argentina's Santiago Ponzinibbio takes on Russia's Muslim Salikhov. Taking place at welterweight, both men are seasoned strikers and have taken a bit of a downswing over their last few contests. This is a big opportunity for both of them to get back on track with a win in this intriguing matchup.

We've already made our expert picks for each fight, but here we'll be taking a look at some of the value plays and proposition bets spread throughout this fight card. Check out our favorite UFC Denver betting props!

Here are the UFC Denver Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Denver Odds: Best Betting Props

Christian Rodriguez wins by Decision (+195)

Gabriel Bonfim wins by Submission (-105)

Rose Namajunas wins by Decision (-105)

Christian Rodriguez wins by Decision (+195) vs. Julian Erosa

Christian Rodriguez has grown in each one of his fights and comes into this bout riding a four-fight winning streak. He made a name for himself by putting away a rising star in Raul Rosas Jr. and he looked even sharper in his subsequent fights against Cameron Saaiman and Isaac Dulgarian. His game is predicated on defense and he makes himself very hard to hit. He also doesn't load-up on his punches and keeps his boxing very tight and within range.

Julian Erosa is a very tough opponent and despite his recent losses, he's not an easy fighter to put away. He's very resourceful and will weather the storm in compromising spots, so expect him to be a thorn in Rodriguez' side throughout this one. With his last three consecutive fights going the distance, let's roll with Christian Rodriguez to find this win on the judges' scorecards.

Gabriel Bonfim wins by Submission (-105) vs. Ange Loosa

Gabriel Bonfim had a poor showing in his last fight against Nicolas Dalby as he suffered his first UFC loss. His brother, Ismael, also suffered his first UFC loss shortly prior, but bounced back in a big way with a TKO-win in his next fight. Both brothers are extremely hard workers and the loss serves as a teaching moment for a fighter like Bonfim. There's no question that he trained even more furiously for this bout and we're sure he's going to come out swinging hard. He's facing a physical freak in Ange Loosa, but Gabriel Bonfim has a solid frame and should be able to bring this fight to the ground at some point.

With 12 of his 15 wins coming by way of submission, I like Gabriel Bonfim to eventually drop Ange Loosa and eventually jump on a submission attempt to win this fight. Even though Loosa has never lost by submission, Bonfim will be very determined to grab this win and redeem himself for his last performance.

Rose Namajunas wins by Decision (-105) vs. Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas comes into this fight after looking stellar against a dangerous opponent in Amanda Ribas. She'll have an equally-dangerous matchup in this one as Tracy Cortez is very aggressive with her style and isn't scared to turn this into a dog fight. Four of her last five bouts have gone to a decision and she unanimously beat Ribas in her last bout. Tracy Cortez has yet to lose in the UFC with all five of her appearance seeing a decision.

For our prediction here, we'll roll with Rose Namajunas to pick up another decision win here. She has more experience in these Main Event environments and her defense looked rock-solid in her last fight. Having this card take place in her hometown of Denver will also serve as a benefit and we should see a calm, but dangerous version of Rose Namajunas on Saturday.

