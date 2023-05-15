The UFC are in the works to book the next headlining fight in the Bantamweight Division. No. 6 ranked Cory Sandhagen will be set to take on the undefeated prospect out of Dagestan, No. 12 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov. First reported by Twitter user @judobetter995, the news was later confirmed on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on a show that featured current Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sandhagen is coming off an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. After his fight, he acknowledged Merab Dvalishvili’s status as the number one contender, but welcomed a fight against anyone in the top-five of the division. Corey Sandhagen is known to be as game as fighters come and will welcome a scrap with anyone the UFC puts in front of him. Talks reveal that at the UFC, in fact, does have an opponent lined up for Sandhagen, who is ready to fight after being relatively unscathed his last time out.

Umar Nurmagomedov is a 4-0 UFC prospect out of Dagestan, Russia. He is the older brother of Bellator Champion Usman Nurmagomedov and the cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. At 16-0 professionally, Umar is ranked at No. 12 in the division, but faces a unique issue in not being able to find fights. No fighter wants to sign on the dotted line as Nurmagomedov comes with a massive weight of his suffocating wrestling.

The matchup between the two would be fascinating stylistically. Cory Sandhagen is in the prime of his career and looked sharper than ever against a dangerous striker in Chito Vera. His wrestling continues to evolve through his training with Kamaru Usman and his jiu jitsu remains a constant threat. Umar Nurmagomedov hasn’t faced the same level of competition as Sandhagen, but he’s walked through his opponents with relative ease. He has a patented Dagestani wrestling background and suffocates opponents with his control. He’s one of the most avoided fighters in the division and presents a wrestling mismatch to anyone he faces.

It’s no surprise that Sanghagen is the fighter that stepped up to face Nurmagomedov. He clearly wants to stay active and feels confident enough to get the win against a lesser-ranked opponent. With a win over Sandhagen, Nurmagomedov can establish himself as a top-five talent and eye a title. If Nurmagomedov begins to earn some big spots, don’t be surprised to see Coach Khabib make his return to octagon-side. Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and updates!