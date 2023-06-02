The time has come for the UFC Fight Night Co-Main Event as we bring you a prediction and pick for this compelling matchup in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. No. 15 ranked Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres will face off against Houston's Daniel Pineda. This one is bound to be an electric display of striking! Check out our UFC odds series for our Caceres-Pineda prediction and pick.

Alex Caceres is 20-13 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 15-11-1 inside the UFC. He's a former TUF winner and has provided some electric moments inside the octagon. Despite being looked over as a veteran, Caceres has impressively gone 6-1 in his last seven fights and is looking to make a serious jump in the rankings. An exciting finish over a hungry opponent like Pineda could put stock into Bruce Leeroy's already impressive resume. Caceres stands 5'10” with a 73.5-inch reach.

Daniel Pineda is 28-14 as a professional fighter and is 5-5-1 in the UFC since 2012. During that time, Pineda has bounced around other organizations, amassing two ‘No Contest' results in PFL and a 1-4 record in Bellator. Pineda is 2-1-1 in his last 5 UFC fights and has a history of penalties inside the octagon. He'll look to pick up an impressive win over Alex Caceres fresh off signing a new contract. Pineda stands 5'7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Alex Caceres-Daniel Pineda Odds

Alex Caceres: -192

Daniel Pineda: +148

Over (1.5) rounds: -180

Under (1.5) rounds: +140

How to Watch Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Alex Caceres Will Win

Alex Caceres has had a career resurgence in the last two years and it's seen him go on a 6-1 run. Still, Caceres believes that people continue to overlook his skills and will be walking into this one with a constant chip on his shoulder. He's shown a new level to his striking, offering a more crisp and precise technique than we've seen in the past. He continues to work on his defensive grappling and has become a dangerous submission artist from his back. He's won two of his last five fight by submission and will look for another finish against Pineda.

Caceres will win this fight if he continues to strike with patience like he has in his recent bouts. He's toned his wild striking back a notch and has seen his accuracy improve. His grappling has also been consistent as he defends takedowns at 70%. Caceres will also have an advantage in his striking defense, absorbing at a much lower rate than Pineda. He'll have to avoid spending too much time on his back, but if Caceres can work his usual game plan, he should win this fight.

Why Daniel Pineda Will Win

Daniel Pineda comes in as a veteran of the sport, but would like to see some more consistency from his performances. He won his most recent fight against Tucker Lutz by guillotine choke. Pineda is a seasoned grappler and regularly competes in submission grappling tournaments. If this fight goes to the ground, he could pull off a sneaky submission and get the upset win. His chin has gotten tested in the past so he'll have to improve on his three significant strike absorbed per minute.

Pineda can win this fight if he's able to back Caceres into the cage and not let him open up his striking. Caceres works best in open space, so it'll be vital for Pineda to crowd him and get him uncomfortable. If Pineda can lands shots up against the cage, he could shoot for a takedown or be aggressive in the clinch. He throws everything he has into his strikes, so there's a good chance he could catch Caceres on the chin. His best chance to win will be early in the first round while Caceres throws the kitchen sink at him, so look for Pineda to be a KO threat through the first five minutes.

Final Alex Caceres-Daniel Pineda Prediction & Pick

Daniel Pineda will be dangerous throughout this fight with his power and tendency to commit to everything 100%. He throws a ton into his shots and shoots aggressively for takedowns – there's a solid chance he could catch Caceres and compromise him. However, Caceres has very good takedown defense and will be weary to Pineda's shots. In the striking, Caceres should have a noticeable advantage with his reach. Look for Caceres to do enough with his hands to get this victory over Pineda.

Final Alex Caceres-Daniel Pineda Prediction & Pick: Alex Caceres (-192)