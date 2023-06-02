UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi kicks off the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Jamie Mullarkey and promotional newcomer Muhammadjon Naimov. Mullarkey is riding a two-fight winning streak and is looking to pick up his longest win streak in the UFC while Naimov is taking this fight on very short notice while on a three-fight win streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mullarkey-Naimov prediction and pick.

Jamie Mullarkey (16-5) came into his UFC career dropping his first two fights with his back against the wall and has since gone 4-1 with his lone loss against a top-ranked competitor in Jalin Turner. He is now looking to make it three straight when he takes on promotional newcomer Muhammad Naimov.

Muhammadjon Naimov (8-2) is a featherweight fighter that is moving up in weight to get his chance at the big show when he takes on Jamie Mullarkey on days' notice after Guram Kutateladze had to withdraw from the fight. Naimov is another Contender Series product that came up short on the show but now is he here to put on a show Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Jamie Mullarkey-Muhammadjon Naimov Odds

Jamie Mullarkey: -480

Muhammad Naimov: +350

Over 2.5 Rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 Round: N/A

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jamie Mullarkey Will Win

Jamie Mullarkey has shown some extreme toughness during his run in the UFC so the likelihood of someone like Naimov coming into knocking him out seems highly unlikely. Also, Mullarkey has been fighting a lot smarter lately and not getting into stand-up wars when it isn't necessary. He has been mixing things well with his striking and wrestling which is something that can suit him well in this matchup against Naimov.

Knowing that Naimov isn't going to be in well enough conditioned shape to go hard for a full 15 minutes, it would be best for him to make this a tough grueling fight for him. Mullarkey has to chance to call a top-15 opponent next if he is able to get the job done here this weekend.

Why Muhammadjon Naimov Will Win

Muhammadjon Naimov is another Tajikistan fighter taking the most of his opportunity but taking this fight on short notice as he takes on Jamie Mullarkey. Naimov is a hard-nosed grinder that is well-rounded in all facets of MMA with a will to win whether he is the more skilled fighter in there or not.

There is no backing down for Naimov in any of his fights as he is always pushing the pace, coming forward, and being the aggressor. That is what makes Naimov an exciting prospect that most fight fans do not know about. After this weekend win or lose Naimov will be someone that you will not forget and he will be giving Mullarkey one hard fight on just a couple of day's notice.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Muhammadjon Naimov Prediction & Pick

While I do think Muhammadjon Naimov is a fine signing for the featherweight division I think this is just a bit too much on short notice and up a weight class for him. Mullarkey has a very well-rounded skillset that he can beat Naimov anywhere he wants to take this fight. Also, the durability and firepower should be too much for Naimov to overcome in this matchup.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Muhammadjon Naimov Prediction & Pick: Jamie Mullarkey (-480)