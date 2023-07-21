UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the main with a fight in the lightweight division between Jai Herbert and Fares Ziam. Herbert is coming off a majority draw in his last fight meanwhile, Ziam. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Herbert-Ziam prediction and pick.

Jai Herbert (12-4-1) is coming off a majority draw against L'udovit Klein where he was winning the fight until he committed a foul that took a point away which resulted in a draw. He is now just 2-3-1 in the biggest MMA promotion and will be needing a big win this weekend against Fares Ziam at UFC London.

Fares Ziam (13-4) got back into the win when he outstruck and out-grappled Michal Figlak to a dominant decision victory at UFC Paris. He now has a 3-2 record in the UFC and will be looking to get on his second winning streak with the company in hopes to climb up the lightweight rankings.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Jai Herbert-Fares Ziam Odds

Jai Herbert: +134

Fares Ziam: -164

Over 2.5 Rounds: -152

Under 2.5 Rounds: +120

How to Watch Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jai Herbert Will Win

Jai Herbert will be fighting in London for the fourth straight time. This familiarity with the venue and the support of the home crowd can provide an extra boost of confidence and motivation for Herbert. Fighting in front of a supportive audience can often give fighters an edge in terms of energy and momentum and also could help if this fight manages to go to the judge's scorecards.

Herbert is known for his striking skills, with nine of his 12 professional victories coming by way of knockout. His powerful and precise striking can pose a significant threat to Ziam. If Herbert can keep the fight standing and utilize his striking arsenal effectively, he has a good chance of securing a victory.

Herbert is coming off a draw against Ludovit Klein in his last fight. Although it wasn't a win, Herbert showcased his resilience and ability to go the distance against a tough opponent. This experience may have fueled his determination to bounce back and secure a victory in his upcoming bout against Ziam. Herbert's hunger for redemption can be a driving force in his performance.

Why Fares Ziam Will Win

Fares Ziam has a professional record of 13-4, with three wins in five outings with the UFC. He has faced tough competition in the octagon and has proven himself against skilled opponents. Herbert, on the other hand, holds a record of 12-4-1 and has registered only two victories in his six UFC appearances.

Ziam is a well-rounded fighter with a diverse skillset. He has showcased his striking, grappling, and submission abilities in his previous fights. This versatility can make him unpredictable and difficult to game plan against. Herbert, while known for his striking prowess, has shown some vulnerabilities in his ground game. If Ziam can exploit those weaknesses and take the fight to the ground, he could gain a significant advantage.

Ziam is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Michel Figlak at UFC Paris. This win showcased his ability to go the distance and secure a victory against a tough opponent. Ziam's recent success and determination to continue climbing the lightweight rankings will be his reason why to fight hard to keep get his second winning streak inside the octagon.

Final Jai Herbert-Fares Ziam Prediction & Pick

This will be a high-level matchup between these two lightweight contenders and one the fans will be excited about. Herbert is the more dangerous fighter of the two between himself and Ziam. He has recorded a knockout in three of his six fights with the UFC and hurt his last opponent in L'udovit Klein. Herbert certainly is the more dangerous fighter of the two landing three knockdowns in his six fights but he also has been knocked down in two of those six fights as well.

Ziam is a smart and technical fighter that has some of the same attributes that Herbert has. The thing is about Ziam is that he is much more defensively sound on the feet and he has now added some grappling to his game which has rounded out his skill set. If he is able to stay away from the power of Herbert you can expect Ziam to keep his winning ways going and send Herbert packing.

Final Jai Herbert-Fares Ziam Prediction & Pick: Fares Ziam (-164), Over 2.5 Rounds (-152)