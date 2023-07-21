The Prelims roll on from UFC London as we bring you a prediction and pick for this next bout in the Middleweight (185 lbs) Division. Tajikistan's Makhmud Muradov will take on the always-exciting Bryan Barberena as both guys try to rebound from back-to-back losses. Check out our UFC odds series for our Muradov-Barberena prediction and pick.

Makhmud Muradov is 25-8 as a professional fighter and has gone 3-2 in the UFC. He opened up his stint with two wins, but has since gone 1-2. He's had seven fights cancelled since 2020 and was slated to fight Abus Magomedov next. Coming in off losses to Gerald Meerschaert and Caio Borralho, he'll have an opportunity to prove himself against another strong opponent in Barberena. Muradov stands 6'2″ with a 75.5-inch reach.

Bryan Barberena is 18-10 in his MMA career and has gone 9-8 with the UFC. He's faced just about everyone there is in the division from Leon Edwards to Colby Covington and fans can always expect a great scrap from “Bam Bam.” After winning three in a row, Barberena dropped his last two bouts to Rafael dos Anjos and Gunnar Nelson. He'll finally face a willing striker in Makhmud Muradov. Barberena stands 6'0″ with a 72.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Makhmud Muradov-Bryan Barberena Odds

Makhmud Muradov: -340

Bryan Barberena: +250

Over (2.5) rounds: -106

Under (2.5) rounds: -122

How to Watch Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Makhmud Muradov Will Win

Makhmud Muradov comes in as a very talented boxer that can close distance with his head movement and find the target through the guard. He doesn't utilize his kicks all too often, but he really doesn't need to when using his hands effectively. He had trouble gassing out early and going for the finish against Meerschaert, to which it proved costly in the end. In his last fight, he engaged on the ground with a much better Caio Borralho and lost a decision. His fight-IQ has been questionable at times, so it'll be essential for his coaches to give him the right advice if things go south.

Muradov has a pressure boxing style and it should serve him well against Barberena. Barberena tends to lean forward and move into his opponent. If Muradov can time it well, he could find success with his counter shots and sit his him down with a hook or uppercut. From there, Muradov should look to finish with his fists and not mess around on the ground. Barberena is very tough to put away so it'll take all of Muradov's gas tank to get this one done.

Why Bryan Barberena Will Win

After jumping around weight classes, Barberena will get his first crack at Middleweight in the UFC. He's proven that he's dangerous no matter what weight he's fighting at and being in a bigger class could mean he has more power than ever. He's an extremely willing boxer and has great accuracy in his shots. He throws most of his strikes at 70% and likes to wear his opponents down slowly. Once he sees them break, Barberena will open up with combinations along the fence and look to finish the fight.

To win this fight, Barberena will have to stay patient and be aware of the power coming back his way. He's had his fair share of slug fests over the last five fights, so it wouldn't be wise to continue testing his own chin. Barberena should come out measured and use his foot movement to fight in and out of range. He does well when he's consistently popping his jab, so expect him to do so if he can control the range.

Final Makhmud Muradov-Bryan Barberena Prediction & Pick

If both guys come in swinging like they have in their recent fights, this one should be over rather quickly. However, the two may both try to take a more measured approach in this one as the over/under total indicates. The longer this fight goes, the more it will favor the activity of Bryan Barberena. Muradov's gas tank will be a question coming into this one, but if he looks good at the weigh-ins, he should have no issue handling the smaller Barberena.

Muradov will be very dangerous in the opening round of this fight. He'll have the faster hands and could surprise Barberena with his power if he's patient enough to find the shot. We'll side with him on the prediction, but this fight will be much closer than the odds indicate. For the best value here, let's go with the fight to end in a KO/TKO as both fighters have a combined 28 in their careers.

Final Makhmud Muradov-Bryan Barberena Prediction & Pick: Fight Ends in KO/TKO (-110)