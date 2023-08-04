UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font keep it moving on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Sean Woodson and Dennis Buzukja. Woodson is coming off a split draw in his last fight meanwhile, Buzukja has won seven straight which includes a win on the Contender Series as he takes this fight on four day's notice. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Woodson-Buzukja prediction and pick.

Sean Woodson (9-1-1) will now be facing his fourth scheduled opponent after not one, not two, but three potential opponents fell through. Woodson is lucky that his last fight ended in a draw after an illegal knee by Luis Saldana as he was losing the fight up until that point. He will be looking to rebound in a big way when he takes on short-notice newcomer Dennis Buzukja.

Dennis Buzukja (11-2) was discouraged after not getting a contract when he got the win in his second appearance on the Contender Series but that didn't stop him from putting in the work and staying ready. After not getting the contract he rattled off three straight dominant wins with two of those wins coming by finish. The LAW MMA product said he was going to stay ready to take any opportunity the UFC threw his way and that's exactly what he has done when he makes his UFC debut this Saturday against Sean Woodson.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Sean Woodson-Dennis Buzukja Odds

Sean Woodson: -188

Dennis Buzukja: +152

Over 2.5 Rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 Rounds: N/A

How to Watch Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Sean Woodson Will Win

Sean Woodson will be looking to face off against his fourth scheduled opponent all three prior fell through. He will now be taking on Contender Series alumni Dennis Buzukja in a fight that should have some fireworks. Woodson is coming off a fight he was lucky that it ended in a split draw because he was on his way to losing that fight on the judge's scorecards. He is now 2-0-1 in his last three fights and is coming into this fight with an attempt to make it three wins.

He has a sizable edge in height and reach like he does on most given nights with a 5″ height advantage and 8″ reach advantage. Woodson is a fighter that uses his length very well especially when he fights behind his jab and the front kick. His jab is exceptionally hard to navigate past and will give Buzukja a very hard time. Also, the short notice nature of this fight gives Woodson a leg up because having to gameplan against a tall rangy fighter on four days notice is a very tall task.

Why Dennis Buzukja Will Win

Dennis Buzukja did all he could to get a UFC contract after his win on the Contender Series but ultimately he fell short. He went back to the drawing board and won three straight in dominant fashion. He told the UFC that he is ready at any moment they needed him for a short-notice opportunity and here he is. He is now gearing up for the biggest fight of his life as he takes on the tall and rangy Sean Woodson.

Buzukja is a LAW MMA product training with the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Nazim Sadykhov, and Matt Frevola just to name a few over there in Long Island, NY. That is a great cast of fighters to be training with to get him ready to embrace the grind against Sean Woodson. What Buzukja has going for him is that he is tough as nails, presses forward, throws great output, and has good wrestling to go along with it. If Buzukja can navigate through the length of Woodson and get on the inside to land his strikes and some takedowns he will have a good chance of scoring the huge upset in his debut.

Final Sean Woodson-Dennis Buzukja Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fantastic fight between high-output fighters. On paper, Woodson should clear this all day with the massive intangibles that he has in height and reach and the way that he is able to utilize that to his fullest extent but something tells me this is a much harder matchup than most will believe. In the beginning, it may take some time for Buzukja to get the timing down but once he is able to do so he will be landing on Woodson and will land some takedowns as well in the process. As long as Buzukja can get on the inside of the reach of Woodson and land on him he scores the huge upset and gets the debut win.

Final Sean Woodson-Dennis Buzukja Prediction & Pick: Dennis Buzukja (+152)