UFC star Alex Pereira is rapidly ascending the ranks, drawing comparisons to the iconic Conor McGregor for his extraordinary skills and swift ascent in the world of mixed martial arts, reported by Essentially Sports. While McGregor remains a pivotal figure in the UFC, Michael Bisping believes that Pereira is making a similar impact on the sport, marking him as a fighter to watch.

In a recent YouTube video dissecting potential matchups at the highly anticipated UFC 300, Bisping pointed to Pereira as a fighter who has etched a legacy comparable to McGregor's. Pereira's accomplishments are nothing short of remarkable, having clinched titles in two distinct weight classes. The 36-year-old initially seized the middleweight title by triumphing over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Despite facing setbacks in defending his title at UFC 287 against “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira showcased his versatility by moving up to the light heavyweight division and securing the title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

Bisping, a seasoned UFC veteran himself, drew striking parallels between Pereira, fondly known as “Poatan,” and McGregor. Noteworthy achievements include a two-division championship, victories against multiple former or current champions, and an electrifying fighting style that has captivated audiences. While Pereira's linguistic abilities may not match McGregor's flair for words, Bisping commended him as a finisher, highlighting the Brazilian's thrilling performances inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira's stoic demeanor, coupled with his intimidating presence, may present a contrast to Conor McGregor's outspoken nature, but both fighters share a common thread of excitement and anticipation surrounding their every move. As Pereira continues to leave an indelible mark, fans eagerly await his future matchups, with UFC 300 poised to be a potential stage for more of his electrifying performances.