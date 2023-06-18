Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori put on a show at UFC Vegas 75, and they were rewarded for their efforts with $50,000 bonuses for Fight of the Night. The two fighters engaged in a thrilling five-round war of attrition in the main event, which saw Cannonier ultimately emerge victorious via unanimous decision. Despite early trouble, Cannonier managed to shatter the UFC’s all-time record for the most significant strikes ever landed in a middleweight bout.

ALL TOUGHNESS. ALL HEART. 🦍 Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori go the distance in an absolute SLUGFEST. #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/OkuknXSbYw — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2023

In addition to the Fight of the Night bonus, two Performance of the Night bonuses were also awarded. Manuel Torres and Alessandro Costa both earned an extra $50,000 for their highlight-reel elbow knockouts. Torres delivered a wicked standing elbow knockout to Nikolas Motta on the main card, while Costa defeated Jimmy Flick on the prelims with a second-round assault of grounded elbows.

UFC Vegas 75 took place on June 17 at the UFC APEX. The event featured a number of exciting fights, but it was the main event that stole the show. Cannonier and Vettori put on a display of heart, skill, and toughness that had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The two fighters traded blows for five rounds, with neither man willing to back down or give an inch.

Cannonier, who entered the fight as the No. 4 ranked middleweight in the UFC, was able to weather an early storm from Vettori and turn the tide in the later rounds. He landed a number of significant strikes that left Vettori battered and bruised, but the Italian fighter refused to go down without a fight. In the end, it was Cannonier who emerged victorious, earning a unanimous decision victory and cementing his status as one of the top middleweights in the UFC.

The Fight of the Night bonus was well-deserved for both fighters, who put on a performance that will be remembered for years to come. Cannonier and Vettori showed that they are two of the toughest and most skilled fighters in the UFC, and they left it all in the octagon on Saturday night.

The two Performance of the Night bonuses were also well-deserved. Torres and Costa both delivered devastating elbow knockouts that left their opponents dazed and confused. Torres' standing elbow knockout of Motta was particularly impressive, as he landed the shot with pinpoint accuracy and sent Motta crashing to the canvas. This could go down as one of the nastiest knockouts of 2023.

THE NASTIEST HELLBOW OF 2023 BY MANUEL TORRES #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/8YMXzB1BPf — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 18, 2023

Costa's victory over Flick was equally impressive, as he used a barrage of grounded elbows to finish the fight in the second round after brutalizing Flick and his lead leg in the round prior. The barrage of heavy calf kicks is what hindered Flick from coming into the second round and Costa went back to the well in round two which eventually led to Flick's demise when his leg was compromised.

VICIOUS elbows for the finish for Alessandro Costa 💥 #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/XLksrikZgq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2023