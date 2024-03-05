UFC icon Rashad Evans has shed light on Marlon Vera‘s potential strategy to dethrone Sean O'Malley in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 299, reported by Give Me Sport. O'Malley, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, is set to defend his title against Vera, the only fighter to have handed him a defeat.
In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Evans, a former UFC champion and current ESPN analyst, provided insights into the dynamics of this colossal clash.
The initial encounter between Vera and O'Malley unfolded at UFC 252 in August 2020, a pivotal moment for both fighters in the 135-pound division. Vera secured victory with a first-round stoppage, handing O'Malley his first career loss. Now, with the bantamweight championship up for grabs, the rematch promises to be a riveting contest.
Evans emphasized that Vera's previous triumph holds the key to his potential success in the upcoming fight. Notably, Vera utilized precision calf kicks that temporarily affected O'Malley's left leg, limiting his mobility and creating an opening for Vera to secure the win. “Chito Vera is typically a late starter, which will probably air on the side of Sean O'Malley, but no doubt about it, Chito Vera is gonna go back to those leg kicks again. We're gonna see if that's gonna be a factor again, because you can get stronger all you want, but there's some things that you can never help. And being able to take a leg kick to the low calf is something you really can't help. You can either take it or you can't.”
Evans highlights the importance of O'Malley adjusting his approach, suggesting that he needs to bring the fight to Vera in a manner different from their first encounter.
With Vera's expertise in gauging O'Malley's range, speed, and fighting style, Evans anticipates a compelling rematch. Vera's late-starting tendencies may favor O'Malley initially, but Evans emphasizes the likelihood of Vera returning to his impactful leg kicks.
As the countdown to UFC 299 intensifies, the clash between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera is poised to captivate fans, with Evans hinting at the potential for an underdog victory in the headline attraction.