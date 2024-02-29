Conor McGregor, the iconic figure in UFC history, is gearing up for a comeback that could add another remarkable chapter to his legacy, reported by TalkSport. The Irish fighter, famously known as ‘Notorious,' made history as the first dual-weight champion in UFC and remains the sole fighter to secure knockout victories at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.
Having previously claimed UFC gold at 145lbs and 155lbs, McGregor's much-anticipated return could see him competing against Michael Chandler for the inaugural title at 165lbs. The introduction of this weight class has been the subject of speculation for years, aiming to bridge the substantial 15lbs gap between lightweight and welterweight.
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev, shedding light on the situation, dismissed the rumors and asserted that the 165lb division is more than mere speculation. “It's not a rumor,” Fiziev stated in an interview with Ushatayka. “I'm hearing that it's already for sure, as far as I know. I've heard that they've [the UFC] already identified something there.”
UFC commentator and former heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, echoed the sentiments, suggesting that McGregor should be granted the opportunity to vie for the new weight class title. Cormier emphasized the significance of McGregor's involvement in the launch, envisioning him as the UFC's first three-weight champion.
Cormier explained on his YouTube channel, “If you do 165lb, it has to be Conor. You are introducing a new weight class; it has to mean something. You can't have two normal fighters introducing the weight.”
Drawing parallels with the disbandment of the women's featherweight division, Cormier emphasized the importance of launching the new weight class with a marquee fight to ensure its success and sustainability. He emphasized that McGregor's involvement would be pivotal, stating, “If you want to make a splash, there's no one better than McGregor.”
As the UFC navigates the creation of a new weight class, Conor McGregor's potential return adds a layer of excitement and anticipation to the unfolding narrative. If the stars align, McGregor might script another historic chapter, aiming to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history.