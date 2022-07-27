The UFC may have its next big star on its hands. After Paddy Pimblett’s impressive showing against Jordan Leavitt during UFC Fight Night, the Liverpool native received some major praise from UFC president Dana White. The rising star made quite the splash on social media after taking down Leavitt over the weekend, and now White has boldly compared his star potential to that of Conor McGregor, via MMA Junkie.

White didn’t hesitate to compare Pimblett to McGregor, suggesting that the 27-year-old could be as big of a star as the Irishman was during his heyday.

“To talk about championship stuff now it’s a little too soon, but he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe,” White told reporters on Tuesday. “When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him. The way that the people who search for content.”

After taking down Leavitt, Pimblett made clear he’s ready to take the next step in the UFC, and clearly there’s a market for him. As White pointed out, Paddy Pimblett’s faceoff against Leavitt racked up nearly 10 times the amount of views that the main event’s faceoff did.

Paddy “The Baddy” is taking the MMA world by storm and White is well aware of the potential superstar the UFC has in its ranks. While Pimblett has yet to feature on a pay-per-view card, White suggested that it’s only a matter of time until that goes down, indicating that the next time Pimblett fights could be in a market like New York or Boston, on a pay-per-view card.