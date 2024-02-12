UFC boss Dana White recently provided a glimpse into the UFC 300 main event planning process, acknowledging the challenges faced

UFC boss Dana White recently provided a glimpse into the UFC 300 main event planning process, acknowledging the challenges faced by the promotion in finalizing the headlining bout for the April 13 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, reported by Sportskeeda.

In a post-fight interview after Power Slap 6, White shared insights into the ongoing efforts to secure the main event, stating, “Who knows who’s going to be the UFC 300 headliner? It’s been interesting, I can tell you that… I’d announce it now if we had it. We’ve gone through a lot of crazy sh*t trying to put this fight together.”

While the main event remains undisclosed, UFC 300 has generated significant buzz due to its stacked fight card featuring nine reigning or former UFC champions. Fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the headlining clash, expected to add further excitement to the milestone event.

In a separate development, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears to have a different timeline in mind for his return than UFC President Dana White. McGregor, who previously faced delays in 2023 due to USADA's drug-testing requirements, posted a tweet suggesting his return to the octagon would happen “this summer.” White, on the other hand, had hinted at a fall return for McGregor.

McGregor's anticipated opponent for his comeback is Michael Chandler, following their coaching roles on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. Despite previous speculations about a different opponent, White confirmed that McGregor is set to face Chandler. The clash is expected to be a fiery encounter, which still can not be ruled out of UFC 300.