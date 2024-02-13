Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Hall of Famer, delighted fans by showcasing his boxing skills in a throwback training video

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Hall of Famer, delighted fans by showcasing his boxing skills in a throwback training video shared by his longtime coach Javier Mendez, reported by Essentially Sports. The video, a reminiscent nod to their training days, sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans who expressed their yearning to see ‘The Eagle' back in the UFC.

Javier Mendez and Nurmagomedov forged a strong bond during their time at the American Kickboxing Academy, starting in 2012. The recent video shared by Mendez revealed Nurmagomedov's unexpected proficiency in boxing, surprising many who predominantly associate him with his grappling expertise. Although the footage is from the past, fans speculated whether it hinted at recent training, fueling hopes of a potential UFC return.

Fans flooded the comments section, suggesting that Khabib's continuous training might signify a comeback. Some even believed he could be gearing up for a return to the Octagon soon. Praises were heaped upon Nurmagomedov's impeccable form and fitness, with some urging him to reconsider retirement.

Amid the fervor, fans admired Khabib not only for his athletic prowess but also for being a positive role model both inside and outside the cage. Some enthusiasts proposed the idea of a welterweight title comeback, aligning with the plans of his protégé Islam Makhachev.

While the clamor for Khabib Nurmagomedov's return echoed through comments, it's worth noting that the retired fighter had previously emphasized his commitment to family and rejected a substantial offer from the UFC. Despite fans' fervent wishes, Khabib remains resolute in his decision to step away from professional competition.