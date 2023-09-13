Dricus Du Plessis' injury that prevented him from fighting Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 is still the center of attention. He was instead replaced by Sean Strickland who wiped the octagon with Adesanya. Despite the match being over, Dana White just could not let the short notice back out go. The head honcho called out Du Plessis because he did not like the move.

Dricus Du Plessis was silent about the things Dana White had said about him for a fairly long time. But, he was now ready to lash back and clarify his UFC 293 decision, via FightWave.

“Him not being very happy that I turned down a fight on seven weeks’ notice with an injury. I don’t really understand,” he said about White's decision to call him out. He also emphasized that the statements were uncalled for, “It’s business for them and you have got to respect that. But if I can look at my track record, I know for a fact that I’m not somebody who turns down fights if it’s not a good enough reason.”

The last thing Du Plessis outlined was how much he had done for the UFC, “I’ve taken fights on short notice multiple times. Every time they phone, I say, ‘Yes, let’s go.’ This time around just wasn’t possible with the injury and short notice.”

Du Plessis is on his way back to the octagon and will do his best to fight in the UFC again. Will White give him the chance to redeem himself?