Unfortunately, it looks like we won't be getting Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis at UFC 293.

Following Du Plessis' win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 earlier this month, Adesanya squared off with him to build anticipation for their now seemingly planned fight at UFC 293 which takes place Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia.

However, it looks like the turnaround is too quick for Du Plessis with MMA insider Ariel Helwani reporting that it's looking more than likely that the South African won't be able to compete on that date. Instead, Sean Strickland will likely step in and challenge Adesanya for the strap.

That notably led to an NSFW rant from Adesanya.

“I don’t even know how to start this, but ‘Dricus du P****,’ you f****** b****,” Adesanya said in a video posted to Twitter (via MMA Fighting). “[Du Plessis said], ‘Oh, all he had to do is put some gloves [on], I was ready to go again.’ No, you weren’t, you’re a b****. That’s why you’re not taking this fight. Your foot’s sore. N****, my knee was jacked, too, from my last fight. Guess what I did? I showed up, because that’s what a f****** champion does. Championship-caliber, built different. A lot of you fighters talk about, ‘Oh I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.’ No, you won’t. I do. Alex Volkanovski does. We’re built different.

“I’m at the gym right now, about to get some work. So, I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f*** who. ‘D***less du P****,’ ha-had, d***less, f*** off. You’re out. Strickland, you’re in, let’s do the man-dance, show you how to really dance. But yeah, I’m just tired of all you guys talking s*** about, ‘I can fight, I can fight.’ No you can’t, you p****, you b****.

You can watch it below:

While Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland is still a good fight — at least in terms of the buildup and pre-fight press conferences that we'll be getting — this really was a big blunder from the UFC as the iron was especially hot for this matchup.