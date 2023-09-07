Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is open to a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Responding to a fan's post on X stating that he'd defeat the likes of Poirier, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje, Alvarez claimed he already beat all of them.

While he did defeat Chandler in Bellator and Gaethje in the UFC, he never beat Poirier despite fighting him twice which is something “The Diamond” made sure to point out.

“Not me cuh,” Poirier responded.

Alvarez replied soon after while proposing a potential trilogy fight between them.

“You got it back in the 2nd fight respect,” Alvarez said. “But let’s be real… I out dogged you the first match up. I’d def do it again if we rumbled a 3rd.”

Poirier has not replied as of yet.

Alvarez and Poirier first met back in May 2017. “The Underground King” had the upper hand during the contest, but would go on to illegally knee the Lafayette native on the ground. With Poirier unable to continue, the fight was eventually ruled a no contest.

They would finally settle things in the rematch over a year later in July 2018 where despite starting well once again, Alvarez ended up getting rocked and eventually finished via TKO by Poirier.

It was Alvarez's last fight in the UFC as he would eventually become a free agent and sign a lucrative contract with Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship later that year. Despite boasting a much more lucrative deal, Alvarez would only go 1-2 with one no contest over four fights in Asia before amicably parting ways last year.

The former Bellator champion would go on to sign with Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) where he would win in his debut by outpointing Chad Mendes in the co-main event of BKFC 41 back in May.

While the 39-year-old is signed with BKFC, Alcarez revealed he had flexibility to fight anywhere he wanted.

“I can pretty much do what I like,” Alvarez said prior to his fight with Mendes. “I partnered with Dave [Feldman] and partnered with his group. I’m kind of looking forward to — we’ll see how this goes. It’s a new venture for me. It’s something I’m excited about, and we’ll see how this goes. But I can do whatever I want. I do have options.”

Whether that option is a trilogy with Poirier in the future remains to be seen, especially as the latter is still contracted to the UFC.